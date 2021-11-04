Actress Kristen Stewart got engaged to Dylan Meyer

After two years of relationship, actress Kristen Stewart got engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The heroine of the saga “Twilight” announced the news this Tuesday, November 2 in the radio show “The Howard Stern Show”.

“We are going to get married, we are going to do it altogether,” she said. “I wanted her to ask me. I think I made that wish very clearly, and she assured. We’re getting married, ”the 31-year-old actress continued.

“When it comes to two girls, you never know who is going to fill a particular role. We don’t think that way. She just took the opportunity and made it happen. It was so cute, ”she added.

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart, who plays the role of Princess Diana in “Spencer”, the new film by Pablo Larrain, soon available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in France, met for the first time in 2013, on the set of a film.





The lovers reunited six years later, and have never left each other. Dylan Meyer formalized their relationship in October 2019 by posting a black and white snapshot on Instagram on which she kissed her partner.