Acts of vandalism at the “S. Telchid” college of Capesterre-Belle-Eau

Vandals were baited on the wall of the principal’s office of the college “Sylviane Telchid” of Capesterre-Belle-Eau. An act of vandalism perpetrated during the All Saints holidays, which the president of the departmental council strongly condemns.

At the time of the maintenance, cleaning and flowering of the graves of our dear departed, some individuals took advantage of the long weekend of All Saints’ Day to enter the college “Sylviane Telchid” of Capesterre-Belle- Water and to degrade the premises.

The sad observation was made today.

During this intrusion, the criminals notably ripped open the wall of the principal’s office of the establishment.









In a press release, Jean-Philippe Courtois, acting as president of the Departmental Council of Guadeloupe, also mayor of the city where these acts of vandalism took place, condemns this break-in and the damage caused. He does not intend to stop there.

Mr. Courtois expressed his indignation at these odious and unacceptable depredations, aimed at degrading not only the working tools of educational teams, but more generally the temple of knowledge of young Guadeloupe. The President of the Departmental Council expresses his solidarity with the entire school community. He ensures that all necessary means are implemented to prevent such acts from happening again. Jean-Philippe Courtois, acting president of the Departmental Council