After Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot, Dwayne Johnson vows to ban guns from his productions

CINEMA – “Make sure this doesn’t happen again”, argued Dwayne Johnson at the microphone of Variety this Wednesday, November 3. Hollywood cinema remains deeply marked by the drama that hit the shooting of the film Rust, during which Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, was killed after an accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin. Present at the premiere of Red Notice, expected on November 12 on Netflix and in which he shares the poster with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson has banged his fist on the table. “I can’t speak for other studios or other production companies, but I can tell you what we should do in this kind of situation: learn and put in place new security measures”. And to promise: “We will no longer use real weapons on the projects that we have in progress at Seven Bucks Productions (his production company), whether they are films, series or TV shows”. In place? Weapons ‘air soft’ (dummy), whose flash will be “arranged in the assembly”, assured the actor, regardless of the cost.

The release of “The Rock” on the subject is not trivial. As the investigation into the tragedy of Rust continues, calls for a ban on live firearms on Hollywood shoots continue to increase. “There is no reason to have loaded guns on a platter. This should be prohibited ”, rebelled in particular Craig Zobel, director of the series. Mare of Easttown, on his social networks.



A petition launched, while waiting for a bill? In this age of life-like special effects, some voices do not understand the need that some studios have to use real firearms in their productions (although live ammunition is prohibited). In this sense, a petition has also emerged, just after the death of Halyna Hutchins, on the site change.org. Launched by screenwriter and director Bandar Albuliwi – with the aim of definitively banning them as well as guaranteeing better working conditions for employees (criticized on the set of Rust) – the petition has already collected more than 100,000 signatures in less than two weeks. "There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century″, said the filmmaker. In addition, a bill could very soon be tabled by the elected Democrat in the California Senate Dave Cortese. "There is an urgent need to address the problem of alarming (labor law) abuses and security breaches taking place on film sets, including unnecessary high-risk conditions, such as the use of handguns. real fire, "he said in a statement. Some productions have already taken the lead. This is particularly the case of the detective series The rookie, who permanently banned real guns from his shoot in the aftermath of the tragedy.