After Alec Baldwin’s shot during “Rust”, the track of “sabotage” advanced





JUSTICE – The accident that claimed the life of a filmmaker on the set of Rust could be the consequence of a “sabotage”, affirmed this Wednesday, November 3, the lawyers representing the gunsmith who had loaded the lethal weapon used by the actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the gunsmith in charge of the western shot in New Mexico, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally injured on October 21. She was hit by a live bullet that was in the revolver that had been handed to Alec Baldwin and presented it to him as a harmless weapon. Lawyers for the young gunsmith claimed on ABC and NBC that their client loaded the revolver with ammunition from a box of dummy cartridges, and that she did not know the source of the actual bullet responsible. of the accident.

Jason Bowles, attorney for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, says Hannah had been pulling rounds from a box labeled dummy rounds and “somebody put that live round or live rounds in that box. When you do that you can only have bad intentions . ” https://t.co/ojv26xKCNrpic.twitter.com/h0xymPvQuU – Good Morning America (@GMA) November 3, 2021

“We assume that someone must have put the actual ammunition in this box. Come to think of it, the person who put that live ammunition in the dummy cartridge box must have wanted to sabotage the set, ”Bowles said. “This is the only reason to do such a thing,” insisted the lawyer. Guns were sometimes unattended No arrests have taken place at this stage of the investigation, but the courts have not ruled out possible criminal proceedings if responsibilities were established. The Santa Fe County Sheriff, who is overseeing the investigation, said “there was a certain carelessness on this plateau.”

Many media have mentioned the departure of operators employed on the set a few hours before the tragedy, due in particular to concerns about safety instructions and demands on their working conditions. Pressed to say why a member of the team might have wanted to sabotage the western, Jason Bowles referred to those employees. “There are people who left the shoot, who left because they were unhappy,” he said.

Are you saying that disgruntled crew members who had walked off the set are potential suspects in your mind? –@SavannahGuthrie I think you can’t rule anybody out at this point. -Jason Bowles, attorney for “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed pic.twitter.com/esApCCbDDL – TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 3, 2021

"There is a period of time, approximately between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm that day, during which the firearms were sometimes unattended" and during which the sabotage could have taken place, assured the lawyer. Why did the gunsmith of the shoot, responsible for watching over the guns and making sure they were safe, left these guns unattended? Bowles replied that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also acting as an "assistant prop" at the request of the production of Rust, and that she was fulfilling this role at the time the accident occurred.