After Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, this anime is a hit in just a few days

The first season of the animation series Demon slayer finally arrived on Netflix. And strong of his success confirmed this year, the franchise seems determined to continue to climb in all tops possible, as evidenced by his recent arrival in the catalog of the platform of streaming.

a franchise that works well

Barely two days after its release on Netflix, the Japanese animated series is already rising to the third place in the “top 10 TV series in France today”. She also takes the fourth place in the “top 10 in France today”, just in front of Squid Game. A dazzling start which can be explained by several reasons.

Franchise Demon slayer has gained tremendous notoriety over the past two years. Then taking advantage of Netflix’s growing investment in animated series, the ufotable studio series can thus benefit from the massive audience provided by the platform, at a time when this one puts more and more forward this type of content. This allows him to reach a new audience, recently introduced to anime thanks to the efforts of Netflix.

Then, this dazzling success can also be explained thanks to a simple question of timing, however very clever on the part of the platform. The release of the first season of Demon slayer on Netflix pretty much coincides with the recent Season 2 release on simulcast platforms. By giving access to the first season right after the start of the second season, it further encourages people to jump into the series, knowing that the sequel is already being released. But it’s also a way for those who have already seen the first season to see it again before diving into the second.





But if its success now seems guaranteed, it was not always so.

A shy start with us

Because indeed, if from its launch in February 2016 in Japan, Demon slayer met its audience and had some success, it took longer for the franchise to successfully conquer the West. The manga was first published in France under the title The Night Rovers, then was republished under its original title. And it is the animated adaptation of the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge that gave this new impetus, leading to the success that we know today.

Masahiro Choya, manga editorial manager at the publisher Panini, confirmed to our colleaguesAllocine :

Panini France undoubtedly published this series before all the other countries, even before the broadcast of the anime. Many fans who saw the anime on TV wanted to read the manga. At that point, it was obvious to restart the publication of the manga. That said, as in Japan, the anime contributed a lot to the success of the manga.

Became since a monument of the genre shonen nekketsu and a major license of Japanese industry, it has managed to rise to the level of classics of the genre recognized by all, such as One piece for example, of which she is sometimes considered the heiress. Even if the two works have very distinct universes, Demon slayer, from the top of these five years of existence, has at least the merit of being recognized in the same way as works having more than twenty years of existence.