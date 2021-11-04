Ajax overthrow Dortmund and advance to Champions League round of 16

Received twelve out of twelve. Ajax Amsterdam logically won on the lawn of Borussia Dortmund (3-1). After being however led to the score at the break following a penalty converted by Marco Reus (37th), eight minutes after the severe expulsion of Mats Hummels, author of an unobvious fault on Antony, the Dutch club has qualified for the round of 16.
As already at the Johan-Cruyff-Arena two weeks ago (4-0), the attacking trio Tadic-Haller-Antony constituted a permanent danger for the still feverish defense of the BVB. If the German formation was more enterprising and less muddled than in the Netherlands, it did not keep up the pace imposed by a team sure of its potential and currently in full confidence.
It is therefore logical that Tadic put the two clubs back on an equal footing following an excellent job from Antony (72nd). Eleven minutes later, Sébastien Haller took over a marvelous center from the Brazilian to give Ajax the advantage and sign his seventh achievement in this group stage. In added time, it was Davy Klaassen who added a third goal with the third assist from the elusive Antony (90th + 3).
This season, it will indeed be necessary to count on this Amsterdam team with such an enticing game and which has all the ingredients to once again create some surprises in the knockout phase.