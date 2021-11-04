Albert of Monaco tried: the prince targeted by a threatening plot, which numbers in the millions

Times are tough for Albert of Monaco. Not only does the prince have to deal with the prolonged absence of his wife Princess Charlene, who has been detained in South Africa since March due to serious health problems, but he also has to hold on to a campaign to destabilize large scale. As Stéphane Bern detailed in the last edition of Paris Match, of November 4, 2021, these attacks target not only the sovereign, but also his close guard.

For the past ten days, Albert of Monaco and several of his relatives have been facing a wave of fake news and defamatory articles by fake journalists, relayed by a dozen websites based abroad. These are owned by shell companies and hosted in Russia, the United States, Iceland or India. All are fed by a fake documentary site called Dossiers-du-cheur.com and refer to the same contact address: powerhayden58@gmail.com. The crowned heads expert reports that even “Parisian and British editorial staff“received false investigation files from of anonymous authors posing as whistleblowers.

One of his sources explains that “this campaign has probably been premeditated and prepared since July“, by several dozen people, who benefit large resources: between 5 and 10 million euros ! Funding which explains, among other things, the sophisticated computer protections of the fake documentary site “worthy of the firewalls of a State or a multinational“, report our colleagues. In its investigations to try to identify these detractors and put an end to their undermining work, Monaco can count on the discreet help of the French services. A help that Prince Albert should soon officially request and that ‘he should receive, since France has no interest in seeing Monaco “destabilized“.





The name of a real estate mogul comes up frequently

A source from Stéphane Bern sums up the clear objective of this campaign: “Get hold of the Rock“. Several relatives of the prince are targeted by these articles, which question their integrity and loyalty: his friend and lawyer Thierry Lacoste, but also Claude Palmero, the administrator of his property. The president of the Supreme Court Didier Linotte and the Minister of External Relations and Cooperation Laurent Anselmi are also subjected to this smear campaign.

“These personalities are known for their integrity and their dedication to the public cause. They are therefore not targeted by chance“, comments a source from the princely palace.”All this supports the thesis of a large-scale operation intended to undermine the authority of the prince.” and influence the next government reshuffle which could be done at the end of November, after the National Day (scheduled for November 19). But who ? A relative of the case added that the sponsor “can only be a company, or a group of companies with questionable practices and considerable resources“who wants to undermine Prince Albert’s anti-corruption fight.”The name of a local real estate mogul comes up frequently“, adds Stéphane Bern in his survey …

Near Nice morning, Albert of Monaco recently commented on this affair and claimed that he was not “impressed“by these anonymous threats:”Quite the contrary. I stay the course“, responded in particular the one who hopes to strengthen the fight against corruption to a more transparent Rock, leaving behind its past as a tax haven. More environmental measures and a campaign to attract young entrepreneurs are also part of its essential reforms. Goals for which the father of Jacques and Gabriella (6 years old) plans to “parting with a few local political barons to thoroughly renew the government team and bring out new talents“, says a relative of the palace.