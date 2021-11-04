Alder Lake-S part I, page 1

Here we are, the new processors Intel Alder Lake-S with their 10nm engraving and Big.Little architecture. The Blues are finally coming out of 14nm +++, to offer us brand new and beautiful CPUs with 12th generation Intel Cores.

On the program of this dossier, three references, namely the Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K. Processors that have already made a lot of talk before their release because of very promising results. But what about in reality? Answer right away, now, in these few pages.

Intel So today launches the twelfth generation of processors Intel Core, the Alder Lake-S. Processors which evolve strongly compared to the previous generation, because the latter pass a fineness of engraving in 10 nm and a Big.Little hybrid architecture.

At first, the blues announce desktop models rather destinations for enthusiasts. Six references will therefore arrive soon with the Core i5-12600K, Core i5-12600KF, Core i7-12700K, Core i7-12700KF, Core i9-12900K and Core i9-12900KF. All of these models feature an unlocked multiplier to facilitate overclocking. The F variations do not happen diGPU, so no UHD Graphics 770 on Xe base in these models.





With its new processors, Intel We therefore propose Big.Little, with the use of P cores, for Performance, in Golden Cove, and E cores, for Efficient, in Gracemont. The P Cores are given for a CPI up 19% over the previous generation, while the E Cores rise to the performance level of Skylake, while consuming 40% less. Note also that the Blues have drastically increased the L2 cache, but also the L3 cache, which is now called the Intel Smart Cache Shared and which is therefore common to the P and E cores.





Now here are the detailed specifications of the new processors coming:

The 12600K and therefore the 12600KF will be in 6P + 4E, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 16 Threads in total. The processor has 9.5 MB of L2 cache and 20 MB of L3 cache memory. For speeds, the 6P will run from 3.7 to 4.9 GHz and the 4E from 2.8 to 3.6 GHz. The TDP is 125 watts base and 150 watts in Turbo mode.

For the 12700K and 12700KF, we will have 8P + 4E, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor has 12 MB of L2 cache and 25 MB of L3 cache memory The frequencies are, for the 8P of 3.6 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​of 2.7 3.8 GHz. In Turbo Max Boost 3.0 mode, the processor will be able to climb 5.0 GHz. The TDP is 125 watts base and 190 watts in Turbo mode.

Finally, the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF offer 8P and 8E, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor has 20 MB of L2 cache and 30 MB of L3 cache memory. For speeds, the 8P runs at 3.2 5.1 GHz and the 8E at 2.4 3.9 GHz. In Turbo Max, the processor will be able to climb 5.2 GHz. For the TDP, we are 125 watts base and 241 in Turbo.