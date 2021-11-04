all the actors guilty of possible “crimes against humanity”, according to the UN

All the parties to the conflict in Tigray are guilty of possible “ crimes against humanity », Estimates the joint report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations and the Ethiopian Commission of Human Rights presented on Wednesday 3 November.

With our regional correspondent, Florence morice

Ethiopian army, Tigrayan rebels, Amarha militiamen, Eritrean army … No actor in the conflict in Tigray is spared in the report presented on Wednesday 3 November by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. All, “ to varying degrees ” have ” committed violations of international human rights law, international humanitarian law and international refugee law, some of which may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity “.

Investigators have documented several massacres of civilians, extra-judicial executions, kidnappings, cases of arbitrary detention, sexual violence, torture … A long list which testifies according to the High Commissioner of the ” extreme brutality Of the ongoing conflict.





Michelle Bachelet mentions a “ heavy responsibility »With regard to the troops sent by Asmara to Tigray. A finding, however, that she qualified. “ The number of allegations of human rights violations committed by the Tigrayan forces has increased She said, since July, after the period covered by the investigation. This report is ” not exhaustive “, Also insists the UN, especially in view of the obstacles encountered during the investigations.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, was quick to react. He considers that this report rules out the possibility of genocide having been committed in Tigray. For Abyi Ahmed this report shows “ clearly that the charges of genocide are false and they have absolutely no factual basis “, He said in a statement.

UN wants an international commission of inquiry

A hasty conclusion for the UN High Commissioner. Michelle Bachelet insisted Wednesday morning at a press conference on the fact that at this stage, the investigations carried out neither clearly establish nor rule out the possibility of genocidal crimes committed in Tigray.

Investigators have discovered “ disturbing signs of violence motivated by belonging to an ethnic group She explained. But do not have at this stage to ” sufficient evidence to characterize »The extent and nature of these crimes. The UN therefore advocates for this reason the establishment of an international commission of inquiry in order to continue the investigations and that the perpetrators of documented crimes be prosecuted.

And this while this Wednesday, the same Ethiopian Prime Minister Abyi Ahmed promised in a speech at the army headquarters to ” drown in blood »The Tigray rebels who threaten to advance in the direction of the capital. ” We will drown the enemy in his blood and give glory to Ethiopia Added the winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

