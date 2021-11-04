Amélie Nothomb rewarded for “First blood”, fictitious memories of her father

“The rage to survive should not be underestimated“, writes the Belgian novelist Amelia Nothomb in his latest novel First blood (Albin Michel), who won the Renaudot 2021 prize this Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The best-selling author was elected in the second round, with six votes against two for Anne Berest and one vote for Abel Quentin. She succeeds Marie-Hélène Lafon for Son’s story, published by Buchet-Chastel.

In this 32nd novel, the “Lady in the Hat” pays tribute to an admired father, the Belgian diplomat Patrick Nothomb, who died during the first confinement in March 2020. “Give your writing the power to resuscitate your father and say goodbye to him “, she said to herself then. By putting herself in her skin, Amélie Nothomb borrows her words from her and thus retraces the life of the father, from his birth in an aristocratic environment to her birth. It evokes the memories of a child marked by the death of his father and the disenchantment of his mother, brought up by his maternal grandparents and staying from time to time with his paternal grandfather, both poet and despot. Amélie Nothomb also tells of the hostage-taking in which he almost died, in 1964, in Stanleyville, Congo. “The Nothombs were berserk “, slips the writer.

Grand prix du roman de l’Académie française in 1999 for Stupor and tremors and Prix de Flore in 2007 for Neither Eve nor Adam, Amélie Nothomb had not been selected in the list of a grand prix since 2019, and her selection for the Goncourt prize with Thirst. Whether it is detective intrigue or fairy tales, Amélie Nothomb’s books always reach record sales figures, and are translated into dozens of languages. Sales of First blood, published on August 18, have already exceeded 100,000 copies, according to GFK, the best selling among the novels of the season.

Seasonal head of the gondola, Amélie Nothomb defies her detractors who criticize the uneven quality of an abundant production (around thirty books since 1992). The novelist, now 55, claims to complete between three and four novels a year, only to publish one. “I’ve been writing since I was 17, not at all with the intention of being a writer, but in a sickly way, because how do you live without writing?, she confided on France Culture, in 2019. It’s so hard to live that without this thing that I still haven’t figured out what it is, without writing, life just isn’t possible.“

This last novel is therefore also the testimony of mourning. Amélie Nothomb has also long maintained a meditative relationship with death. This is expressed as much in her writings as in the story of herself that she delivers in an interview. In the series Naked voice which was dedicated to her on France Culture in 2019, she evoked different moments of her life when death was invited:

“I also have a profound experience of death. I was born in rather special circumstances, I almost died during my mother’s delivery which was very difficult, I was born in the breech, my head was left behind. inside far too long, I was born swooning, I think that’s why for the first two years of my life I didn’t make a sound, I was what is called a hit. .. metaphysics of the tubes. (…) As a teenager, I had an extremely serious anorexia from which I almost died. What prevented me from feeling that death was coming, it was manifested by an incredible cold which took possession of me. (…) And there my body separated in two, my body found the solution, my body left my soul and went to eat. “





The Renaudot 2021 test awarded to Anthony Palou

The Renaudot for the essay was awarded to Anthony Palou for In my street there were three shops, published by Presses de la Cité. In 2020, Dominique Fortier won with his Paper Cities, published by Grasset.

Theater critic for the newspaper Le Figaro, Anthony Palou delivers with this essay a plea in favor of local shops whose disappearance he describes. Born in southern Finistère, in Quimper, in the mid-1960s, the journalist grew up in a family of Spanish immigrants, owners of a small fruit and vegetable shop in the Cornish capital. Refusing to become a “shopping cart pusher“, Anthony Palou means”the poetry of this France of shops“.

The Renaudot 2021 pocket awarded to Olivier Rony

Finally, the Renaudot pocket was awarded to Olivier Rony for his biography of actor Louis Jouvet, published by Folio last January. In this very documented account of the artist’s life, the professor of letters evokes Louis Jouvet’s career as theater director and actor, and also analyzes the play of an actor who has distinguished himself in some thirty films. , several of which have become classics: Knock, Funny drama, Hotel du Nord or Headquarters.

In 2020, the jury crowned Eric Roussel for Charles de Gaulle (Perrin).