An 83-year-old Reunion man wins the bronze medal in the Lépine competition

Youssouf Bana, an 83-year-old Reunionese resident in L’Entre-Deux, won the bronze medal at the Lépine competition in Paris for his invention, a double transmission bicycle that can be moved forward by force … of the arms!

November 3, 2021



At the height of his 83 years, Youssouf Bana was awarded the bronze medal for his invention presented to the jury of the Lépine Competition in Paris, namely a double transmission bike that can be rolled by force of arms thanks to a crank system.

A creation that hit the mark during this new edition of the famous competition held at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center. The Reunionese who makes the trip from L’Entre-Deux received his distinction alongside 35 other recipients in his category.







Youssouf Bana, creator of the double-transmission double-transmission bicycle, and bronze medalist at the 2021 Lépine Competition

Municipality of L'Entre-Deux



Congratulations from the Mayor of L’Entre-Deux

News welcomed by the mayor of his municipality Bachil Valy: “Resolutely turned towards an eco-sustainable future, Youssouf Bana shows his determination to contribute to the preservation of his environment: at any age, it is possible to realize his dreams and to invent means of locomotion gentle with the planet.“.

So how did the Reunionese get the idea for his invention? He explains having had “a flash“in 2017,”by dint of cycling“. Thus “bit by bit I redid the sketches and started to see how I could make the front wheel work by a crank system“.

How it works ?

The details of his invention, he gives them himself in this interview published on social networks by the municipality of L’Entre-Deux:

An invention “for fun”

If Youssouf Bana explains having embarked on this adventure “for pleasure“, he also intends to market his” VDT “. This invention is also a way for him, as he explains,”to leave a trace of (his) passage on this planet“.