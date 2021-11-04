An arbitration difficult to understand for LOSC in the Champions League

Despite the victory on Andalusian soil on Tuesday, LOSC was still the victim of a flagrant refereeing error, the third since the start of the Champions League campaign. Feedback on errors that are difficult to explain.

At each match (or almost) its contested decision in the European Cup for LOSC. Faced with Wolfsburg and Salzburg on the first leg and then against Sevilla on the return, the Mastiffs were victims of flagrant refereeing errors, which have sometimes cost the Lille club dearly this season.

Day 1 – LOSC vs Wolfsburg (0-0): A goal denied to Jonathan David for a ball “out of touch”

From the first day of this new Champions League campaign for the Mastiffs, the man with the whistle became evident for a rather incomprehensible error. We play the 47th minute of play when Angel Gomes gets out of the German pressing, and manages to transmit to Jonathan Ikoné. The Bondynois transmits a superb header to Jonathan David who does not need to be asked to open the scoring in a molten stadium. But the joy is short-lived for the Mastiffs. A simple check from the video assistance leads to the following conclusion: Angel Gomes’ ball is fully released. The goal is canceled, and the Northerners will not succeed in breaking the German lock.

What does the rule say? Law 9 of the Laws of the Game of Football, managed by the IFAB, is clear on the issue: “ The ball is out of play when it has entirely crossed the goal line or touchline, whether on the ground or in the air “. Problem: The round shape of the balloon is sometimes misleading, depending on the view available, and sometimes it is difficult to determine whether a balloon is fully out or not.

Jurisprudence : Similar situations have happened recently in the history of the Champions League. In Ajax’s match against Real Madrid in 2019 at the Santiago Bernabeu, striker Dusan Tadic scored Amsterdam’s third goal with a magnificent left strike, a situation almost similar to that of Angel Gomes had cast doubt on the validity of the Serbian’s goal. At the start of the action, the right side Mazraoui had saved the ball by a few centimeters … at least, that’s what the central referee supposed, because, for lack of available views, there was nothing to deny or confirm her decision. Therefore, the goal had been awarded.

In view of the rule and the case law, nothing therefore allowed the referee of the match Danny Makelie not to grant Jonathan David’s goal against Wolfsburg.

Day 2 – RB Salzburg vs LOSC (2-1): A contentious penalty whistled against Sven Botman

Second day of the Champions League and still a more than contentious situation whistled against the Mastiffs. The half hour of play is over when Karim Adeyemi takes advantage of a loss of Lille ball to be thrown in depth by one of his teammates. Meanwhile, the German striker seems to touch Gabriel Gudmundsson, who falls in his race. Sven Botman is now the only one able to stop Adeyemi, and tackles in an authoritarian way, but rather regularly, on the striker of Salzburg. For the referee, this is not the case: the penalty is whistled for Salzburg and Sven Botman is warned of a yellow card.





What does the rule say? Law 12 on faults and incorrect regulations established by the IFAB is categorical: ” A direct free kick is awarded to the opposing team if, in the opinion of the referee, a player recklessly, recklessly or violently commits any of the following faults: charges an opponent; hits or tries to hit an opponent; jostles an opponent makes or tries to trip an opponent “. The VAR protocol, also established by the IFAB, indicates that the VAR can reverse any action known as ” in the offensive phase », In particular during the recovery of the ball and in the seconds which follow, that any serious error could allow the cancellation of the erroneous decision.

Case law: At the end of 2019, PSG, who faced Real Madrid in the Champions League, had obtained a penalty which resulted in the expulsion of Thibault Courtois. But in the end, the referee canceled the sanction thanks to the VAR, considering that the former Lille resident Idrissa Gueye had initially made a mistake at the start of the action.

Halil Umut Meler, referee of Salzburg-Lille, could have (should?) Intervene by whistling the foul of Karim Adeyemi on Gabriel Gudmundsson, before the tackle of Sven Botman, which caused the penalty. But even by going to consult the VAR, the man with the whistle did not go back on his initial decision …

Matchday 4 – Sevilla FC vs LOSC (1-2): The incredible penalty not whistled on Jonathan David

Among the arbitration faults suffered by LOSC since the start of its European campaign, this is perhaps the most obvious. On the occasion of an important trip to face Sevilla FC, Jonathan David’s LOSC, finally back with three points, believed he was going to experience once again the same nightmare as in previous days. In the 17th minute, while the Mastiffs are in the thick of things, Canadian striker Jonathan David hooks Thomas Delaney in the Andalusian area. The Dane tackles and wins everything in his path. David is broke and collapses. The penalty is obvious to everyone, including Delaney, who is very small in the seconds following the action. But not for the referee, who decides not to go see the VAR. The argument for not blowing the penalty seems to be the fact that Delaney’s tackle in itself does not cause David to fall. It is at the end of his gesture that the Dane mows down the Lille striker, with his lower back.

What does the rule say? Once again, article 12 on faults and misconduct confirms that a tackle carried out in this way must be sanctioned by the central referee. It is the contact which is reprimanded, and not the simple tackle “with the feet”, as the referee of the meeting Istvan Kovacs seems to have decided.

Case law: The situation therefore more or less evokes that of Thomas Meunier with PSG, during Barça’s famous comeback in 2017 (6-1). The Belgian side had hooked Neymar with his head, which proves that the surface used to tackle a player on the final decision.

Istvan Kovacs, referee of the meeting, was therefore very clearly missed by not whistling a penalty for Lille on this most flagrant fault on Jonathan David, without even going to see the VAR. Thomas Delaney, at fault, must take a yellow card, and could therefore have been excluded later for another penalty caused by Jonathan Bamba and this time whistled by the central referee.