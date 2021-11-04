an efficient automotive companion, but limited interest

While with Apple Car or Google Auto, voice assistants have found a place in our cars, Alexa seems to be staying on the side despite its large user base. If you are one of them, Echo Auto is Amazon’s solution to integrate it into your automotive ecosystem. We tested it, here is our verdict.

If Alexa is one of the most popular voice assistants, it is singularly absent from the automotive world. Apple and Google are taking advantage of their domination of the mobile OS market to impose theirs on our vehicles via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nothing prevents you from using Alexa from your smartphone, but on one condition: you must leave the Alexa app open. Which is not always the most practical.

Amazon is looking to correct this with Echo Auto.

Design: basic and lacking in charm

On the design side, we are faced with a simple plastic rectangle, the manufacturing quality of which does not break a duck’s three legs. It is not bad either, but just correct. We expected better from an Amazon product billed at 59.99 euros.

The case is small: 8.5 cm long, 4.7 cm wide and 1.33 cm thick. On the top are two large buttons, one to mute the microphone and another to activate Alexa manually. On the right side, a microUSB connector for the power supply and a jack have been installed. On the front, a thin translucent plastic strip lights up in orange or blue when Alexa comes alive.

The pads ensure relative stability on a dashboard, it is better to use the magnetic support // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer Echo Auto offers two possibilities to connect: USB and jack // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

The lower part displays four runners and a square recess that serves to hold it magnetically to the bracket that comes with it.

Installation: a support that is not universal

To install it, you can simply put the device on the dashboard. But despite its skates, it may fall when you are driving. The best solution remains the clever support offered by Amazon. It is designed to be installed on the dashboard vents.

The lower part is used for insertion into the ventilation and the upper part to place the Echo Auto. The system is very stable and functional.

The support is positioned on the vents // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer The support is very easy to install, if your vents are compatible // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

However, it is not compatible with all breakdowns as you can see in the visual below.

We don’t understand why Amazon didn’t just plan for a more universal suction cup mount. Echo Auto comes with a cigarette lighter adapter, which has the good idea of ​​offering two USB ports. This allows you to power Echo Auto and recharge your smartphone at the same time. On the other hand, we regret that the USB cable is only a small meter in length, which may be fair in some interiors.

The next step is to install the software part with the Alexa app. This procedure is the same as for any Echo product and requires a Bluetooth connection between the Echo Auto and your smartphone.

You are accompanied step by step, with even a warning advising you not to configure the device while driving, if you had this absurd idea. Once the Bluetooth connection is made, comes the actual configuration, with a sound test so that Echo Auto can test the acoustics of your cabin and thus calibrate the microphones.

If you had the crazy idea of ​​configuring Echo Auto while driving, the app does not recommend it // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

Once detected, just follow the procedure // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

Then, you can select your GPS app to interact with it, or the type of connection with the on-board system, jack port, USB or Bluetooth. You can now use Echo Auto in your car.

The microphones: no need to raise your voice

Echo Auto is not really a stand-alone product, like the speakers of the same name. Indeed, it is imperative to be connected to your smartphone to have an internet connection. Likewise with the Alexa app which must at least be in the background on the mobile. We are dealing with a product that behaves like Alexa compatible headphones. The object serves as a human-machine interface, but it’s the app that does the work. A bit hard to swallow for a device that costs 60 euros, the price of an Echo Dot.

The efficiency of the eight microphones is also due to the test carried out to spatialize the interior of the vehicle // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

We tested the product in a Citroën C3 with very good insulation, in a Jaguar F-Space and in an old Seat Leon. The eight microphones integrated into the Echo Auto demonstrate their efficiency here. We never need to raise our voices whether on the freeway, on cobblestone roads and chaotic country lanes, even in the Seat. The only exception is when the radio or music is really loud. You then have to push your vocal cords a little, but without having to cry out.

Audio reproduction goes through the car’s on-board system. With a Bluetooth or USB connection, the quality and power depends on your speakers and does not change from your habits. On the other hand, if you use the jack, you really lose quality, with a more muffled sound. If you don’t have Bluetooth, or USB ports, it’s hard to advise you to install Echo Auto.

Effective if you are a real Alexa fan

Echo Auto behaves like any Alexa device. You interact vocally and give it the same commands as at home: launch a specific playlist, ask for the weather or information. The front of the product glows blue when it interacts with you.

All the basic commands are working fine. Be careful, Echo Auto does not match with some vehicles and smartphones. Amazon offers a list of automobiles and smartphones that do not support it here.

In fact, the Echo Auto is irrelevant if your vehicle and smartphone support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both free. But for older vehicles, the Echo Auto can be a good alternative.

Select your GPS app to use it via Echo Auto // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer If your on-board system is Apple Car or Android Auto, the GPS route is displayed on its screen // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

It is quite possible to launch GPS navigation if you are connected to the on-board system via Bluetooth or USB.

All Alexa functions are available // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer You can communicate directly with your other Alexa products // Source: Frandroid – Yazid Amer

We also encountered some problems interacting with remote connected objects. Fortunately, some interactions worked well, like activating the light bulbs before arriving at our home or launching a Roomba vacuum robot.

Pricing and availability

The Echo Auto is available for 59.99 euros on the Amazon site.