an OM captain fighting with a former ASSE for Deschamps?

Three weeks after winning the League of Nations, the landscape of the France team will be quite different during the rally in Clairefontaine. An eight-day course punctuated by two matches – on November 13 against Kazakhstan and three days later in Finland – to validate the ticket for the World Cup in Qatar, at the end of 2022. A success at the Parc des Princes in the first match would be enough .

Compared to the structure of the list of the winners of the League of Nations, should we expect a lot of changes in the list that Didier Deschamps will unveil today at 2 p.m. While the next rally will only take place in March, it’s hard to imagine the coach, now attached to his 3-4-3, significantly changing his group.

Zouma hoped for, Saliba observed

The injury and the absence of Raphaël Varane change a lot of things in the defensive balance of the Blues. In his 3-4-3, who to place in the axis? According to L’Équipe, Deschamps should call on Kurt Zouma, absent during the last internship but very fit with West Ham. Dayot Upamecano, failing against Spain and not reassuring since, will he have another chance?

The Munich player is used to the three-way defense and is a profile appreciated by the French staff but he should not often reproduce a week as dark as the last … If the stopper of Bayern Munich is “sanctioned”, Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool ) will not be far. The sports daily also notes that OM defender William Saliba was also observed following his excellent start to the season in the ranks of Marseille. Will it be enough? Answer at 2 p.m.





