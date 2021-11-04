An unexpected return to the SRFC against Mura!

This Tuesday, during the pre-match press conference of Stade Rennais FC, Bruno Genesio gave several clues about the composition of the SRFC.

Stade Rennais-Mura: A big turnover to be expected

After its annoying draw against the promoted Trojan (2-2), the SRFC must react this Thursday, for the fourth day of the Europa League Conference. First of group G, the Red and Black receive at Roazhon park a surprising team from Mura, who had given the Bretons a hard time during the first leg. Asked about the ambitions of Stade Rennais against the Slovenian little thumb, Bruno Genesio answers cash, not wishing the release of his men. “Confirm what we did in the first leg, with a lot of humility, we must prepare them in the same way as if it were PSG or Marseille“, reminded the French technician adding that”it’s an ambitious team capable of making great ball returns. In the first leg, without looking for excuses, it was difficult to play with a touch of the ball because of the ground, we were also hampered by rebounds, tomorrow at Roazhon Park it will be different“.

Frequently asked about the eleven he will align tomorrow, Bruno Genesio has clearly announced that we should expect an unprecedented composition on Thursday, with a view to resting certain executives. Present at the press conference, the young Adrien truffert could start in defense, instead of the rookie Birger Mëling.





But the real announcement lies in the axis of defense, where Loïc Badé will make his comeback, more than a month after his last tenure (against Vitesse). Lacking confidence since his arrival in Rennes, the former Lensois will have the opportunity to show himself this Thursday and be reassured before the big deadlines to come this season.

If the SRFC coach refuted the expression “turn“, the latter confirms big changes in just about every game sector tomorrow.”Turn ? I don’t like the term spinning, it’s giving the chance to those who play a little less to show themselves. Yes, there will be changes, there will be players who have played less lately.“

SRFC: Martin coming soon, Doku in the dark

When he arrived at a press conference on Wednesday, Genesio directly, as usual, took stock of the state of form of his players, and again announced three absentees in the Rennes ranks. First of all Jonas martin, absent against Troyes, the midfielder should return to the team after the truce. He will also be suspended against OL next weekend.

Another major absence of the SRFC, Jeremy Doku is still in the recovery phase since his injury against Nantes last August. The coach wanted to be cautious, and did not announce any return to competition dates for the striker. At last, Jeremy Gelin is still unavailable.