News tip Animal Crossing New Horizons, first person view: how to unlock it, our guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 introduced a lot of new content. Among these, you will have the opportunity to unlock an upgrade to your camera that will allow you to walk around and photograph your island in first person view.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 will allow you to change perspective with your camera. Indeed, a purchasable improvement will allow you to walk and photograph your island while moving in the first person. Find all the details about this feature in this page of our complete walkthrough of the game.

Improve the camera

To unlock first person view, you will need to purchase from Terminal Nook the “Pro camera” improvement costing 1,500 Miles Points. This will allow your camera to be updated.

Switch to first person view

You can then, by pressing the – key, To pass in first person view or place your phone on a tripod. Very handy for taking beautiful pictures of your island and your favorite residents.





Note, however, that with this feature you will unfortunately only be able to face the north of your island. Four new filters will nevertheless be available after your purchase.

Also read in our Animal Crossing New Horizons walkthrough:

Summary of the Animal Crossing Complete Solution: New Horizons