Animal Crossing New Horizons: New Option Transforms Game Rendering, Switch Players Excited

Before its time, Animal Crossing New Horizons update 2.0 is released and adds a feature that is worth a look: a first person view …

Huge planetary box, Animal Crossing New Horizons continues to feed its community with content and optimizations of all kinds: November 5 (tomorrow, therefore) must precisely sign the arrival of update 2.0, eagerly awaited. But much to the community’s surprise, the update can already be downloaded from the Switch menu, via the “+” button on the game selection and by clicking on the update search. The opportunity to see that it shelters some surprises.

Animal Crossing New Horizon in first person is now possible

For many, it’s Christmas before its time since this new firmware causes many additions and small changes: among these, we note the appearance of an option to play … with a subjective camera. The thing had already been announced, but went somewhat unnoticed: today, it seems to be a real success with the community, definitely surprised by the atmosphere created with this first person view.





Indeed, many players emphasize maximizing immersion, detecting a large number of details that were not really noticeable with the traditional camera. Whether it is the flowers on the lawn, the posters hanging on the wall or all the objects that come to dress an interior room: for many, the experience is seen transformed in a surprising way.

A more than welcome addition, therefore, and which is enjoying growing popularity on the web. We let you try it out for yourself.

