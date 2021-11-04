Antonio Conte on the bench against Vitesse

Officially appointed to take the place of Nuno Espirito Santo on the Tottenham bench, Antonio Conte (52), Premier League champion with Chelsea four years ago, is therefore entrusted with the heavy task of recovering Spurs in the hard. With this in mind, the London club has also specified via a press release “That Antonio and his technical staff have received their work permit and will take charge of tonight’s UEFA Europa Conference League group match against Vitesse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (8 p.m.)”.

A first major challenge for the Italian manager in view of the uncomfortable accounting situation of Spurs in this competition. Third in group G with four units behind Stade Rennais and Vitesse, Antonio Conte’s men will have to win against the Dutch club to avoid early elimination in this new C4. Response from 8 p.m. at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a long-awaited premiere.



