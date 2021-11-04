Apple 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro review: full of cores that make all the difference

Apple has gotten us used to impeccable build quality and that is obviously still the case with the 16in MacBook Pro M1. The design evolves compared to the previous generation and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1, without however disrupting the codes. The anodized aluminum chassis is there, but it is more flattened. It gains a little in thickness, width and length with a total of 35.6 x 24.8 x 1.68 cm. He is also getting a little overweight since he now weighs 2.1 kg.

The screen is in the era of the times with well-refined bezels, even if Apple has chosen a notch at the webcam. An aesthetic decision reminiscent of the iPhone of the moment, but which will not necessarily appeal to everyone.

The notch that gives rise to so much debate.

The design of the keyboard has also been renewed with an all-black dress, even at the interstice of the keys. The multitouch trackpad is very large (approximately 16 x 9.9 cm), handy for easy navigation on your Desktop. We also notice at first glance that the Touch Bar has disappeared, a sign that it has probably not been able to convince.

Requiem for the Touch Bar.

We are therefore left with fairly classic function keys for brightness, office management, multimedia, as well as a shortcut for Spotlight search, another to activate voice dictation and a last to trigger Do not disturb mode. . In the upper right corner, the Touch ID is present in order to unlock its session or its applications quickly using a fingerprint. The keys to adjust the backlight brightness are no longer, and you must now go directly through the small dashboard of the menu bar. Typing on the keyboard is responsive and pleasant.

The Touch ID is present.

Another element that changes on this new MacBook Pro: the connection. And in a good way, since Apple is retracing its steps by offering a complete endowment, worthy of a “pro” computer. We thus discover three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a UHS II SD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port and a mini-jack. A good point therefore, even if we regret that the HDMI is not up to the 2.1 standard (which would have allowed a broadcast in 8K or refresh rates of more than 60 Hz). But this is a small detail, as the M1 Pro and Max offer the ability to seamlessly manage the display on multiple screens through the Thunderbolt USB-C ports, which was not feasible on the M1. 13 inches.

The connection is now complete.

The MagSafe is also making a big comeback, not only making it easy to connect the charging cable, but also free it from the MacBook in the event of accidental snagging, which could potentially save it from a bad fall. Apple no longer provides a power cable extension, but the charging cable is 1.98m, which should be sufficient in most cases. The connector at the mains socket is always detachable to be replaced by a US or UK model if you travel abroad. Finally, a small LED on the connector lights up orange to indicate that the charge is in progress and turns green when the battery is full. The webcam is now filming in an appreciable 1080p. The rendering is good when the brightness is sufficient, but in low light, the image is much smoother. Apple did not include its Face ID screen unlocking technology, which is effective on iPhone and iPad.



In low light.



Close to a window. enlarge

Incidentally, the connection to the networks is made through Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Under the frame, the feet have been flattened and are no longer bulging as in the past. Inside, the components are obviously soldered to the SoC, which prevents any scalability to the MacBook Pro.

Inside the chassis.

In terms of heating and ventilation, it is simply a faultless on the part of the Californian manufacturer. The SoC M1 Pro works wonders and we barely read 41.5 ° C in the center of the keyboard when it is heating up. The fans hardly ever go off, even with video encoding apps – we had to run HandBrake AND Adobe Premiere simultaneously to make the MacBook Pro 16 deign to blow. The sound level remained very contained with a maximum of 35.7 dB recorded.

