Apple 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro review: full of cores that make all the difference

Apple has gotten us used to impeccable build quality and that is obviously still the case with the 16in MacBook Pro M1. The design evolves compared to the previous generation and the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1, without however disrupting the codes. The anodized aluminum chassis is there, but it is more flattened. It gains a little in thickness, width and length with a total of 35.6 x 24.8 x 1.68 cm. He is also getting a little overweight since he now weighs 2.1 kg.
The screen is in the era of the times with well-refined bezels, even if Apple has chosen a notch at the webcam. An aesthetic decision reminiscent of the iPhone of the moment, but which will not necessarily appeal to everyone.
The design of the keyboard has also been renewed with an all-black dress, even at the interstice of the keys. The multitouch trackpad is very large (approximately 16 x 9.9 cm), handy for easy navigation on your Desktop. We also notice at first glance that the Touch Bar has disappeared, a sign that it has probably not been able to convince.
We are therefore left with fairly classic function keys for brightness, office management, multimedia, as well as a shortcut for Spotlight search, another to activate voice dictation and a last to trigger Do not disturb mode. . In the upper right corner, the Touch ID is present in order to unlock its session or its applications quickly using a fingerprint. The keys to adjust the backlight brightness are no longer, and you must now go directly through the small dashboard of the menu bar. Typing on the keyboard is responsive and pleasant.
Another element that changes on this new MacBook Pro: the connection. And in a good way, since Apple is retracing its steps by offering a complete endowment, worthy of a “pro” computer. We thus discover three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a UHS II SD card reader, an HDMI 2.0 port and a mini-jack. A good point therefore, even if we regret that the HDMI is not up to the 2.1 standard (which would have allowed a broadcast in 8K or refresh rates of more than 60 Hz). But this is a small detail, as the M1 Pro and Max offer the ability to seamlessly manage the display on multiple screens through the Thunderbolt USB-C ports, which was not feasible on the M1. 13 inches.
The MagSafe is also making a big comeback, not only making it easy to connect the charging cable, but also free it from the MacBook in the event of accidental snagging, which could potentially save it from a bad fall. Apple no longer provides a power cable extension, but the charging cable is 1.98m, which should be sufficient in most cases. The connector at the mains socket is always detachable to be replaced by a US or UK model if you travel abroad. Finally, a small LED on the connector lights up orange to indicate that the charge is in progress and turns green when the battery is full.
The webcam is now filming in an appreciable 1080p. The rendering is good when the brightness is sufficient, but in low light, the image is much smoother. Apple did not include its Face ID screen unlocking technology, which is effective on iPhone and iPad.
Incidentally, the connection to the networks is made through Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Under the frame, the feet have been flattened and are no longer bulging as in the past. Inside, the components are obviously soldered to the SoC, which prevents any scalability to the MacBook Pro.
In terms of heating and ventilation, it is simply a faultless on the part of the Californian manufacturer. The SoC M1 Pro works wonders and we barely read 41.5 ° C in the center of the keyboard when it is heating up. The fans hardly ever go off, even with video encoding apps – we had to run HandBrake AND Adobe Premiere simultaneously to make the MacBook Pro 16 deign to blow. The sound level remained very contained with a maximum of 35.7 dB recorded.
It is on this aspect that we expected the MacBook Pro and their new M1 Pro chips, because despite the qualities of the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 from 2020, it was difficult to envisage certain very demanding tasks (3D rendering, heavy video processing, etc.). This was indeed equipped with “only” 8 CPU cores and 8 GPU cores.
Our test 16-inch MacBook Pro features an M1 Pro SoC with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores (the M1 Max can host up to 24 or even 32 GPU cores). As mentioned earlier, our model also has a 1TB SSD and 32GB of unified memory. We took the M1 Pro through our process and compared it to other competing high-end processors (AMD Ryzen 9 and Intel Core i9). And we must admit, the M1 Pro impresses in several ways.
Its performance now matches that of the best Intel and AMD processors while consuming less power. Depending on the software and their optimization, the three competitors are tailing each other in any case.
The increase in the number of GPU cores now gives it the ability to tackle heavy tasks without flinching, and even to compete with dedicated Nvidia graphics cards. As we showed in our comparison lab, the M1 Pro does very well in most applications, although the GeForce RTXs do better in some cases.
Our test procedure is not dedicated to Macs only, so some software used is not necessarily to their advantage. The M1 Pro might therefore do better with certain applications optimized for Mac, such as the DaVinci Resolve editing software.
The feat is still to be emphasized, especially since the M1 Pro heats very little and delivers the same performance on mains and on battery, which is not the case with PCs equipped with Intel and AMD which weaken when they are are disconnected. We also launched the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1920 x 1080 px, graphics set to high to see how the MacBook fared. Surprisingly, the computer reached an average of 47 fps, enough to play serenely without reaching the symbolic bar of 60 fps, but let’s not forget that MacBook Pros are naturally not intended for video games.
For the Liquid Retina XDR screen (3456 x 2234 px) of its 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has chosen to integrate very interesting technologies such as ProMotion (a refresh rate that varies depending on the application, up to 120 Hz), HDR and mini-led technology that we could already find on the iPad Pro. This isn’t the first computer to take advantage of it, with some competing studio models already taking the plunge, but several advantages should be noted. The thousands of LEDs that make up the panel offer it an infinite contrast in the manner of Oled screens, as well as an exceptional brightness (HDR content only) with a peak that we noted at 1535 cd / m² on our test chart and 1221 cd / m² in full screen. For more information on these values, we recommend our dedicated lab.
Going back to our usual procedure, the MacBook Pro panel is one of the best we’ve tested so far. The colors are very precise with a delta E of 1.1, an average temperature of 7070 K and an infinite contrast ratio. The maximum brightness (494 cd / m²) is not at the level of that obtained in HDR, but remains very high, while the afterglow of 14 ms is worthy of PCs gaming. Finally, the average reflectance of 24.7% is on the other hand a little higher than that of matt tiles, but this should not be a problem on a daily basis.
We’re used to Apple delivering a top-notch sound experience, but the engineers went above and beyond with this 16-inch MacBook Pro. In total, six speakers are enthroned in the chassis, including two tweeters and four woofers for unparalleled rendering on a laptop, so much so that it could be compared to that of a small speaker.
The sound is surprisingly detailed across the spectrum and the bass is impressive for such a fine machine. Likewise, the stereophonic space is particularly wide. And if Apple emphasizes the support for Dolby Atmos, we note that the 3D spatialization is not quite optimal – but it is still remarkable. To put it simply, these speakers are currently the best models that can be found on laptops, all categories combined.
Finally, no complaints about the headphone output either. Distortion at 0.0013% is insignificant, dynamic range is 116 dB, and crosstalk at -58 dB is inaudible. In addition, the output power of 340 mVRMS is huge and will accommodate the use of any high impedance headphones.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is quite large and won’t be carried around as easily as the 14-inch model. Its MagSafe charger is also bulkier and heavier (350 g) than that of its little cousin, but it provides greater charging power (140 W). It is also possible to charge your MacBook using a USB-C cable, but the charge is limited by this standard to 100 W. To take advantage of the fast charge (50% of battery in 30 min, according to Apple ), it is therefore necessary to connect the charger via the MagSafe cable. Likewise, the classic plastic cable has been replaced by a paracord copy and should therefore better withstand the vagaries of time.
The presentations being made, let’s see how long this new 16-inch MacBook Pro was able to last during our video playback test on Netflix, screen brightness set to 200 cd / m² and volume at 50% with headphones plugged in.
The MacBook Pro M1 Pro held an impressive 16 h 40 min (using Google Chrome). It is therefore – by far – the most enduring computer in the 16-inch segment. On Safari, we can expect even greater autonomy, because the browser is much better optimized. The manufacturer has further demonstrated the efficiency of its chip in terms of energy management, which also allows you to work far from an outlet without loss of performance.