ARM predicts a rotten Christmas with scarcity

ARM CEO Simon Segar spoke about the shortage at the Web Summit in Lisbon. And the least we can say is that he is not very optimistic.

In recent months, the shortage of components has set in. According to many experts, this will last quite a long time. Intel even predicts supply concerns until 2023.

Beyond these predictions, a very concrete prospect emerges: that of a Christmas a little more complicated than usual. This is what Simon Segar, CEO of ARM, argues during a speech at the Web Summit in Lisbon, and relayed by the BBC.

“You may be disappointed”

The mismatch between supply and demand is “The most extreme” that he had never seen. The leader considers that it is a crisis “ unprecedented “. According to him, it will not be settled before Christmas 2022. It is based here on the wait for certain chips, which would be set at 60 weeks, which would take us until the holidays of the following year.





He adds, laconically:“If you haven’t bought all of your devices yet, you might be disappointed. “

Billions won’t be enough

According to Simon Segar, the crisis is caused by a series of factors, foremost among which is an unprecedented increase in demand for devices during the pandemic.

He also explained that despite the large sums spent by the industry to try to increase production by building more factories (about $ 2 billion per week), this will not be enough to resolve the crisis. This would require greater collaboration between all links in the supply chain, he added.