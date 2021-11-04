Ary Abittan accused of violence of “incredible intensity”: his partner supports him

Actor and comedian Ary Abittan (47) has been in turmoil since he was indicted and placed under judicial supervision for rape on November 2, 2021. New details are revealed in the media about this act described as very violent, while his friend, the chronicler of Do not touch My TV Bernard Montiel, gives news of a relative of the accused, his companion, who supports the French star.

As a reminder, on October 31, Ary Abittan was taken into police custody following the filing of a complaint for the rape of a young 23-year-old woman for acts which had occurred the day before, on Saturday 30. The complainant, an acquaintance of the actor, accuses him of non-consensual sexual practices after having first performed a protected sexual act, according to Point. After filing his complaint, the police would have found bloody sheets at the actor’s Parisian home.

In Don’t touch my poste, the media journalist Guillaume Genton gave details about the situation in which Ary Abittan, a divorced father of three children, is currently. He is now confined to a hotel with his family and is preparing a “communication strategy to consider the post“. After speaking with Arash Derambarsh, the lawyer of the alleged victim, Guillaume Genton specifies that the case concerns not only a rape, but also violence of an intensity “incredible“ and “injuries noted by the medico-judicial unit“. The alleged victim, a student,”said physically and mentally traumatized by the facts“and has not been back to class since that evening, living as a recluse. Her lawyer confirmed that it was not the first time she had seen Ary Abittan since they”had an affair“and clarified that”facts of this type would have already occurred“.





The companion of Ary Abittan gives him his support

Still on the set of TPMP, Bernard Montiel gave news of the family of the actor, in particular Sarah-Line Attlan, his companion for three years. “She says it, she proclaims it, she supports him and she doesn’t believe it“Said the TV host. He then praised the courage of this woman:”I find it very courageous that she is saying it. She could obviously have taken it badly since it was another young woman he had met in the meantime, whom he had already known for a few months. Very courageously, she says it to everyone, to all our friends, that she supports Ary, that she does not believe in it, and I find that very strong of her.. “The day before, the TV man had expressed his shock after the death threats he received for defending his friend Ary.

A scandal that comes as Ary Abittan must start the tour of his new show on December 18 For real, and that it will be showing in early 2022 of the 3rd installment of the saga What have we done to the good Lord? whose first posters have just been unveiled.

Ary Abittan remains presumed innocent of the alleged facts until the final judgment of this case.