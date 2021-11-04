Ary Abittan hidden at the exit of the court: the revelations of Cyril Hanouna

Accused of rape by a 21-year-old young woman, Ary Abittan was released from custody, according to Touche columnists, not at my post, and was heard by the investigating judge in charge of the case.

“Let’s wait for the conclusions of the investigation”. Arrested Sunday, October 31 and placed in police custody, Ary Abittan was indicted for rape after the complaint of a young woman of 21, who said to have been abused by the actor at his home. The day after his placement under judicial supervision, the chroniclers of Touche not at my post made new revelations about him, giving some news about him in the process. Thus, we learn that Ary Abittan is “currently confined with his family in a hotel”, where he thinks about “a communication strategy to consider the after”. For the moment, the actor has not expressed himself on this affair, and has even opted for the most total discretion, to such an extent that it is “hidden” on leaving court.

“He was so ashamed, he didn’t want to be seen out of court“, thus specified Cyril Hanouna in TPMP Wednesday, November 3, specifying that “his relatives have very little news from him” and that his children “are very devastated by this affair”. Bernard Montiel however clarified that the partner of Ary Abittan, Sarah Line-Attlan, “fully supports him, against all odds”. “She claims it, she doesn’t believe it”, he confided, he who was criticized and insulted for having taken his defense, while the chroniclers of the show also reported that the comedian was about to change lawyers, and this to employ some one specializing in rape and sexual assault cases.

Lawyer for alleged victim describes “incredible violence”

For his part, Guillaume Genton spoke to him “at length” with the lawyer of the alleged victim, Arash Derambarsh, who told him that “this case would not only be a case of rape but also a case of violence”. According to the columnist, who reported the words of the council, violence would have been perpetrated by Ary Abittan on this young woman. His lawyer speaks of a “incredible violence” and of “injuries noted by the medico-judicial unit”. The alleged victim, aged 21, is “said physically and mentally traumatized by the facts”. Student, she would not have been back to class since that evening and would live “recluse”, according to his lawyer. Arash Derambarsh also explained that it was not the first time she has seen Ary Abittan since they “had an affair”.

