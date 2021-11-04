ASM will present a diminished team to face Toulon in Clermont

Next weekend will take place the first double of the season, with, in parallel with the 10th day of the Top 14, the start of the international tests in November. That shouldn’t take away the pressure and tension around the always eagerly awaited ASM – RCT, though.

The clubs will therefore be impacted, at various levels, but for Clermont and Toulon the number of internationals absent on Sunday will be substantially the same.

Another particularity for these two formations, a well-stocked infirmary. There will therefore be a lack of people for this closing poster of the day (before the truce), on the Clermont side, it is above all behind that the shortage of manpower risks being a headache for the staff, even if Tani Vili is due to join his club this Wednesday evening.

ASM: Thibaud Lanen, a man who matters this season

First line. Pélissié (hooker) underwent surgery for a rupture of a cruciate ligament and joined the list of long-term unavailable (6 months). The ASM will rely for this position on Fourcade and Beheregaray and probably Boudou for the matches to come by the end of December. All the pillars are fit, the only thing missing is Ravai, who left with the Fijian selection.

Second line. Jedrasiak and Thibaud Lanen will return to the squad for the match against Toulon and support Vahaamahina. Lavanini, he will play with Argentina on Saturday night against the fifteen of France. Annandale is operational and in reserve while Amatosero is still injured.

Third line. Two players are missing due to injuries: Fischer, concussed in Montpellier, ends his third week without contact. He will resume after the break. Yato is going to have knee surgery and will be unavailable until at least the end of November. The staff will therefore count on Lee, Iturria, Cancoriet, Dessaigne and Van Tonder.

A pair of running backs on the flank

Hinge. Parra (Viallard on the bench) and Hanrahan should occupy the command positions against Toulon. Bézy (knee) and Lopez (ankle) are unavailable. The former Stade Toulousain player could return for the start of the Champions Cup (December 11).

Lopez, injured against Pau at the start of the match, today suffers above all from an ankle injury. His return is scheduled for the trip to Perpignan on November 27.

Wing-back centers. Even if the severity of his injury was deemed reassuring (tendon of a triceps), Raka will not play against Toulon. He will resume after the break. The situation concerning Fofana (muscular glitch) is more vague, remember that he has not played since the 1st day in Lyon (September 5). Ezeala continues his rehabilitation (hamstring disinsertion) which should take him until spring.

ASM will also be deprived of three internationals: Penaud (France), Matsushima (Japan) and Naqalevu (Fiji). The Clermont line to receive Toulon will therefore be articulated around Moala, Vili (released by the fifteenth of France), Barraque, O’Connor, Pourailly, Tiberghien and Rozières.

Christophe Buron