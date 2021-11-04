Asus announces the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro, new features that include the Snapdragon 888+ and 18 GB of RAM

Asus returns with two new smartphones, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. These are updated versions of the ROG Phone 5 with the all new Snapdragon 888 Plus.

In the spring, Asus unveiled not a ROG Phone 5, but a whole range with the ROG Phone 5 Pro and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate as well. We tested them, smartphones overall well thought out and with impressive characteristics. Asus has just introduced the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro with some welcome new features.

The differences with other ROG Phone 5

The first novelty, and certainly the most important, the ROG Phone 5s adopts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip with up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory. It’s a chip that was introduced in June 2021, the new Snapdragon 888+ is an updated version of the Snapdragon 888 that we saw earlier in the year.

Qualcomm updated the original 2.84 GHz processor frequencies to 2.995 GHz – a 5.2% increase in clock frequencies. This is not a major update, there is also some advancement regarding the AI ​​engine through frequency increases as well as software optimizations. As a reminder, the IA engine includes all the calculation blocks of the SoC including the DSP / NPU pair. Note that there is no change on the GPU side.





Asus has upgraded the GameCool 5 active cooling system to the ROG Phone 5s. The latter has a special thermal structure with the SoC located in the center and a battery divided into two parts (6000mAh battery in two 3000mAh cells), one on each side of the Qualcomm chip. The goal is to transfer heat faster to all edges and corners of the chassis for better thermal efficiency.

The rest of the specifications do not change: we still have the same Samsung E4 AMOLED screen in QHD definition with a native touch sampling rate of 360Hz and a refresh rate of 144 Hz / 1 ms latency. Same observation for cameras or accessories, it does not change. In terms of connectivity, in addition to 5G, the ROG Phone 5 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro pricing and availability

Three versions are available, the first is equipped with 12 GB RAM / 512 GB for 999 euros, the second with 16 GB RAM / 512 GB of storage at a price of 1,099 euros, while there is a version ROG Phone 5s Pro with 18 GB RAM / 512 GB for 1299 euros.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro offers a rear matrix display. This ROG Vision screen can display a variety of animations that let you see at a glance if ROG Phone 5s Pro is charging, if there is an incoming call, if X mode is on, etc.