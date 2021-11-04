Asus VivoBook Slate 13 Oled: at 499 €, this is not a tablet

3

Asus unveils the VivoBook Slate 13 Oled, a 13.3-inch laptop with a detachable screen featuring an Oled panel. The manufacturer targets students and places the home’s second screen after the television. Its price is also attractive (499 €).

With its VivoBook Slate 13 Oled, Asus intends to capitalize on one of its current strengths: Oled technology. The manufacturer is currently the only one to offer tiles of this type on almost all of its ranges. And with the release of Windows 11 and its user experience in tablet mode revised, the opportunity was found to offer a portable PC with a detachable screen equipped with an Oled panel. The VivoBook Slate 13 Oled stands out from the Microsoft Surface Go or other HP Tablet PCs by its size. Instead of a 10 or 11 inch format, Asus pushes the slider up to 13.3 inches with an Oled panel displaying 1920 x 1080 px. To hold the screen, Asus offers a magnetic kickstand articulated at 170 °. This can keep the screen in landscape mode with or without a keyboard or in portrait mode without it.

All the connections are placed on the left side of the screen. © Asus

This 2-in-1 laptop PC has a full-size keyboard without a numeric keypad or connectors. Like the crutch, it is magnetized and the connection is made physically via a dedicated port. The manufacturer specifies having sufficiently spaced the keys and provides a travel of 1.4 mm to find the typing comfort of a traditional PC. Entertainment and a hint of productivity Like the Microsoft Surface, all of the components are integrated into the screen. There is therefore an Intel Pentium Silver N6600 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, eMMC or PCIe SSD type depending on the version. Thus endowed, the VivoBook Slate 13 Oled does not therefore aim for the peaks in terms of performance, but according to the manufacturer, it is intended mainly for content consultation and office use, with students in sight.



The detachable keyboard with a large touchpad accompanies the Oled panel of the VivoBook Slate 13 Oled. © Asus

The connection consists of two USB-C compatible DisplayPort and charging ports, a microSD port and a jack. We notice the presence of two cameras, 5 megapixels at the front and 13 at the rear. Wireless connectivity is also in tune with the times since wifi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 complete this already well-stocked picture. The screen is 30 cm wide and 19 cm high for a thickness of 8 mm. It alone weighs 785 g. The kickstand adds 270 g and the keyboard 335 g, for a total weight of 1.39 kg.

The complete Asus VivoBook Slate 13 Oled. © Asus