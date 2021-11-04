At COP26, several countries, including the United States and Canada, pledge to stop funding fossil fuels abroad

Aerial view of a coal mine in Datong, northeast China’s Shanxi Province. CHRISTMAS CELIS / AFP

At least nineteen countries announced, Thursday, November 4, to commit to putting an end by the end of 2022 to the financing abroad of fossil energy projects, among which large investors, such as the States United and Canada.

“Investing in fossil fuel projects without carbon capture systems increasingly carries social and economic risks”, can we read in a joint declaration of the signatories, distributed at the COP26 in Glasgow.

The G20 countries recently agreed to end public funding outside their borders of new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2021. The plan announced Thursday in Scotland, on the initiative of London, includes for the first both gas and oil, and promises to redirect that money towards renewable energy.

“A step in the right direction”

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), in order to be able to preserve this objective, all funding of new fossil fuel projects should be immediately stopped. However, according to the NGO Oil Change International, between 2018 and 2020, the G20 countries alone financed such projects to the tune of 188 billion dollars (162 billion euros), mainly through multilateral banks. development (supranational institutions founded by States which are their shareholders).

“This announcement is a step in the right direction”, commented Tasneem Essop, director of Climate Action Network International. “But it must be extended to more governments and public financial institutions”, she added.

“The IPCC [Groupe d’experts intergouvernemental sur l’évolution du climat] is perfectly clear that in order to avoid a climate disaster we must end our addiction to fossil fuels, and eliminating funding is an essential step forward ”, for her part, said Jennifer Layke of the World Resources Institute.

“It is a welcome step, but countries, especially the United States, must firmly stick to these commitments and turn off the taps to fossil energy companies”, also noted Kate DeAngelis, Friends of the Earth USA.

Fossil fuels are mainly coal, oil and natural gas, transformed into energy by combustion. These hydrocarbons come from the fossilization of organic matter (plants and animals) in the earth’s subsoil. These resources, present in limited quantities and whose formation over tens of millions of years greatly exceeds the human time scale, are therefore not renewable. In addition to coal, oil and gas, known as “conventional”, there are “unconventional” hydrocarbons, such as shale gas or tar sands. The combustion of fossil fuels accounts for around 80% of CO emissions 2 .