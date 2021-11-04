At COP26, the most vulnerable states demand that polluting countries pay for their climate damage

Villagers collect bricks from their weathered homes in Satkhira, Bangladesh on October 5, 2021. MAHMUD HOSSAIN OPU / AP

In a climate of growing mistrust, the states most vulnerable to climate change raised their level of requirements, Wednesday, November 3, during the 26e Glasgow climate conference (COP26). Representatives of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), the club that brings together these countries, demanded, as part of a “Dhaka declaration”, named after the capital of Bangladesh, which chairs the group this year, the adoption of a “Emergency climate pact”. The rich countries, historically responsible for climate change, have still not kept their commitment dating from 2009 to pay them annually 100 billion dollars (86 billion euros) from 2020 to help them adapt to global warming and reduce their emissions.

“We want an annualized plan for the delivery of the 100 billion dollars promised, that half of these sums go to the adaptation of our countries to climate change, and that the most emitting countries improve each year their national contributions to the emission reduction, not every five years. Finally, we would like it to be the International Monetary Fund [et non l’Organisation de coopération et de développement économiques (OCDE), jugée moins neutre] who is responsible for monitoring these commitments ”, details Abdul Momen, Bangladeshi foreign minister.





Read also Article reserved for our subscribers COP26, a crucial conference in the face of the climate crisis

Formed in 2009 at the instigation of the Maldives, made up of some fifty countries representing 2 billion people, the CVF “Is only responsible for 5% of total emissions, but its members are the first victims of global warming”, underlines the minister, who also demands “Restructuring of the debt of poor countries”. Of course, Japan has just announced an additional $ 10 billion to help transition in developing countries. But for now, in Glasgow, the other big polluters on the planet have not significantly increased their short-term financial efforts. “Everyone knows the issues now. What is needed is more political attention to our realities, our lands which are becoming salinized, our populations which are losing their roofs or their way of life ”, laments Abdul Momen.

“Irreversible losses”

The CVF also intends to push as much as possible the notion of “loss and damage” linked to global warming, on the agenda of the COP in Glasgow. For years he has been calling for the creation of a fund to compensate for the damage caused by global warming. “For the Marshall Islands alone, we need several billion dollars, and that is without including the irreversible losses of our cultural identities and our ways of life”, explains Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, climate envoy for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, a Pacific archipelago threatened with submersion.

You have 53.95% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.