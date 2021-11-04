Audiences: “The teachers” leader on TF1 ahead of “Incredible talent”, “Germinal” in sharp decline, success for Canal +

Wednesday, TF1 took the head of the hearings of the evening in prime time with the French film in replay “The profs”. According to Médiamétrie, the escapades orchestrated by Pierre-François Martin-Laval and Christian Clavier amused 3.49 million people. The market share amounted to 15.7% over 4 years and over and 21.2% for the main commercial target. During its previous broadcast on the channel on February 24, 2020, the feature film brought together 4.52 million fans of schoolboy jokes (20.7% of 4+ and 24.8% of FRDA-50).

“Incredible talent” leader on the commercial target on M6

M6 is second with a new episode of season 16 of “France has an incredible talent”, program produced by Fremantle. The numbers entertained 3.31 million fans, for an audience share of 15.8%. For women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), the market share is 27.0%. The channel is a broad leader on this strategic target. Last Tuesday, the M6 ​​talent show convinced 3.26 million French people (16.1% of the public and 25.8% of the FRDA-50).

France 2 occupies the last step of the podium with the continuation of the French mini-series “Germinal”. The cast led by Thierry Godard and Alix Poisson captured the attention of 3.21 million viewers on average in front of the two episodes broadcast until 10:55 p.m. The market share for 4+ is 14.5% and 11.6% for FRDA-50. Last week, for its launch, “Germinal” was followed by 4.21 million viewers (20.1% of 4 years and over and 12.3% of FRDA-50).

On France 3, a new issue of “Faut pas rêve”, dedicated to the Loire and presented by Philippe Gougler, attracted 1.70 million escape enthusiasts and 7.9% of the public (2.6% on FRDA-50). The previous issue, broadcast on September 29, gathered 1.89 million French people (9.6% of 4+ and 2.9% of FRDA-50).

Cardboard for the Champions League on Canal +

What about the other channels? On Canal +, the Champions League match between Leipzig and PSG mobilized 1.62 million supporters (7.3% of PDA 4+). On Arte, “Love is a Perfect Crime”, a Franco-Belgian-Swiss film starring Mathieu Amalric and Karin Viard, appealed to 1.23 million romantic souls, for a market share of 5.4%. Finally, on TFX, the unpublished return of “Super Nanny” motivated 452,000 parents. The market share is 2.0% (3.2% on the FRDA-50).