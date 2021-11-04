Australia relieved – Cleo Smith, 4, found two weeks after being kidnapped

Australian police have located 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who was abducted on October 16 while camping with her parents.

It has been a great relief in Australia for less than 24 hours. The country lived at the pace of the progress, very weak, of the investigation into the disappearance of Cleo Smith.

But since this Wednesday, November 3, it is the release: Cleo Smith, 4, was found safe and sound in a closed house.

A reunion widely relayed on social networks by the Australian police themselves.





Major air, sea and land searches involving around 100 police officers were launched on October 16 when the girl’s disappearance was reported. Obviously, the tent in which she slept with her parents had been opened and the granddaughter removed.

Finally, 18 days after her disappearance, Cleo was finally found alive by law enforcement. She was locked in a house in Carnarvon, near where she had been last seen. “One of the officers hugged her and asked her, ‘What’s your name?'” Said Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch. The little girl then replied: “My name is Cleo”.

A 36-year-old man was arrested. He could be the prime suspect and would have acted alone.

“The family is complete today,” said Cleo’s mother on Instagram.