Axa launches a 1.7 billion euros share buyback plan, another in sight in 2022 – 11/04/2021 at 7:06 pm



AXA: 4% INCREASE IN TURNOVER OVER NINE MONTHS, SHARE BUYBACK

PARIS (Reuters) – Axa on Thursday announced the launch of a € 1.7 billion share buyback program and said it is considering another for next year.

The French group, number two in Europe in the insurance sector after the German Allianz, specified that the share buyback plan planned for 2022 could represent up to 500 million euros in order to neutralize the related dilutive impact disposals announced since December 1.





He also reported a 4% increase in its turnover over the first nine months of the year to 76.0 billion euros and specified that its Axa XL division should pay around 400 million euros. euros to compensate its policyholders after Hurricane Ida hit the United States in August.

Its CFO, Alban de Mailly Nesle, explained to the press that the current profit target of 1.2 billion euros for XL this year remains valid.

Over the first nine months of the year, the group’s turnover increased by 1% in non-life insurance and by 8% in savings, life insurance and retirement activities.

(Report Matthieu Protard, French version Tangi Salaün and Marc Angrand, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot and Jean-Stéphane Brosse)