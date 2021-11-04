Bandai Namco finally unveils the gameplay of Elden Ring, the Dark Souls that sees bigger – teller report

Largely built on the roots of Dark Souls, from which it uses a number of mechanics, sounds, animations and narrative habits, Elden Ring however, represents a challenge of a new kind for FromSoftware, which presents here a much larger open world than in all its other productions. A world called Entre-terre that we will explore with the help of a spectral steed and even a map of the world, although it will be satisfied with most of the information. Incomplete at the start of the game, this map also allows you to access the fast travel system and place your own markers over the finds, as well as beacons that will allow you to orient yourself in the game. will articulate six regions and what Bandai Namco calls the “Legacy Dungeons”, whose design will recall the typical levels of FromSoftware games. Between these big stages, the exploration will be marked by heaps of mini-dungeons taking the form of catacombs, caves or mines. A craft system is also making its appearance to justify the exploration and the harvest of odds and ends.





Who says open world says need to rethink the respawn system. In addition to “Sites of Grace” which are the equivalent of campfires, the player will indeed be able to discover intermediate spawn points along the way. On the combat side, the promises are also broad, the idea being to be able to adopt more flexible builds than ever, without forgetting a zest of infiltration straight from Sekiro. The character development system promises to be very close to what we know with the distribution of points in the usual statistics and a maximum load to be respected when equipping. This sequence also allows you to meet Melina, the traditional dedicated character that we will see to gain levels. Multiplayer promises to be more accessible than ever, whether to summon characters controlled by artificial intelligence, to challenge each other in PvP or to form an alliance with other players, because the bosses announce themselves once. still particularly formidable.

Needless to say, we’re still so curious and eager to know if this open world will turn into a blessing or a curse for the Souls formula that seemed so well marked so far, but FromSoftware can’t be faulted for not trying. .

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for 60 euros on Steam and 70 euros on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For 20 euros more, the deluxe edition available for download will include the soundtrack, a digital illustrated book, an adventure guide and a bonus emote (which can also be obtained in the game). But the one that will be the object of all covetousness is the premium collector’s edition including a statue (23cm) of the tall redhead Malenia and a replica of the helmet of the said character. Note that this edition will only be available on the Bandai Namco store at a price of 260 euros, unlike the simple collector’s edition (includes the statue but not the helmet) which will be available at all participating retailers.