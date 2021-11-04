Bank inheritance costs: “billings at a high price”, denounces the UFC-Que Choisir

News See my news

Follow this media

After a death, inheritance bank charges may vary from one institution to another, without any real explanation. (Illustration © Hervine Mahaud)

“Billings at a high price on the death nest egg”. UFC-What to Choose do not go back and forth to denounce the practices of banks in terms of inheritance costs, charged to heirs when the bank account of a deceased person is closed.

According to a report published on Friday, October 29, 2021, based on 21 banking establishments scrutinized, these costs represent in France an average cost of 233 euros, with strong disparities between establishments. The UFC-Que Choisir denounces a lack of transparency, which does not allow consumers to play the competition.

What are these inheritance bank charges?

Inheritance bank charges are levied after the death of a person. These fees pay for the closing of the bank account and “the processing of administrative operations until the transfer of assets to the heirs,” explains the UFC-Que Choisir in a press release.

“We do not question the existence of acts to close the accounts of the deceased”, comments Matthieu Robin, bank and insurance officer within the association.

But there are tariffs which appear today to be completely disconnected from their cost and for which competition cannot play. Matthieu robinBank and insurance manager at UFC-Que Choisir

Contacted by actu.fr, the French Banking Federation explains that these costs “do not correspond to a simple account closure” with regard to the operations to be carried out, sometimes “complex”, “not automatable, contributing to the security and reliability of the succession (whatever the amount) “.

Strong disparities between establishments

The UFC-Que Choisir has examined the price brochures of the 21 representative establishments of the sector. The average cost was scrutinized for “A typical inheritance of 20,000 euros”, while “66% of inheritances are less than 30,000 euros” according to INSEE.

It emerges that bank inheritance fees represent on average a cost of 233 euros, but that it will cost 120 euros at Crédit Mutuel Center Est Europe while bill will rise to 527 euros if the deceased was at LCL.

“This average [met] it is obvious that these costs escape any economic logic ”, regrets the association. For banks, this represents a global market “estimated at 150 million euros”.

Costs disconnected from real costs?

The association denounces prices “totally disconnected from the costs actually borne by the banks” and which are subject to very high inflation.

Compared to the same bank inheritance fees charged in 2012, the figures show an increase of 28% since then, or three times more than inflation over the period (the prize going to BNP Paribas with an explosion of 263%).

UFC-What to Choose

This disparity in inheritance costs is also found elsewhere. Thus, transfers made if the heir is not a client of the deceased’s bank are invoiced “at a golden price”, 145 euros on average, while “this service is usually free for the living”, points out Matthieu Robin .

How do banks justify these pricing? actu.fr contacted the most important in the sector. If none has yet responded to our requests, the French Banking Federation has nevertheless commented toactu.fr that “the banking tariffs linked to these operations are detailed in the tariff guides of banking establishments, on all media” and that they “are proportionate to the amount of assets and are therefore lower for inheritances of small amounts, even if the actions to be taken by banks are numerous and complex ”.

Difficult to play the competition

Faced with these practices, the customer would have every interest in bringing competition into play. “When choosing a bank rather than another, you will look at the different pricing, that of your bank card, the prices of intervention commissions …”, notes Matthieu Robin, who regrets that these inheritance costs are not more easily identifiable. Admittedly, the price brochures are sent to customers and mention these prices, he admits:

These mandatory charges are supposed to be known to the consumer. But obviously, this is not the case at all, these are complaints that we have very frequently. Price brochures are about 50 pages on average for more than 600 prices … Matthieu robin

And it is impossible to dispute them from the moment the deceased customer has accepted them, at least tacitly by staying in his bank. The only solution if you disagree, during your lifetime, is to “change banks”, advises Matthieu Robin.

What about stricter supervision?

In this context, the UFC-Que Choisir asks the government to “strictly supervise” these costs, “which requires, at a minimum, their capping at a level covering the costs actually borne by the banks”.

This request for better supervision is also the subject of recurring parliamentary questions, with 33 identified since 2011, without a concrete decision from the government.

There is a lack of will on the part of both the government and the banks to go into detail to try to explain the discrepancies. Matthieu robin

The association points the finger at the “banking lobby”, which, according to it this year, obtained “the postponement sine die the work of the Financial Sector Advisory Committee supposed to provide transparency on inheritance costs ”.

A French situation that stands out from other countries of the European Union. “The costs incurred in France are twice higher than those in Belgium or Italy (respectively 107 euros and 112 euros) and even three times higher than in Spain (80 euros)”, notes the UFC-Que To choose. As for Germany, it declared these charges illegal.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.