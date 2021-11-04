Barely out, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is already available at a reduced price

Since its arrival on the smartphone market, Google has had a series of successes. The all-new Google Pixel 6 Pro is what the California giant does best today. Released on October 28, 2021, Google’s high-end smartphone is already on sale on November 3. We tell you everything.

Already a price drop for the Google Pixel 6 Pro!

Google Pixels are among the crème de la crème of smartphones. They are even often considered the best on the market when it comes to photo quality. Critics also welcome the close link between Google’s software (here, Android 12) and its hardware. This link makes the Google Pixels a little different from its co-current ones on Android. The Pixel 6 Pro is what Google does best when it comes to phones today. It is overpowered, ergonomic, excellent in photos and particularly fluid thanks to its very high-end 120 Hz OLED screen.

Normally, this phone with 128 GB of storage costs $ 899. This is the price you will see it displayed absolutely everywhere. But an online merchant allows you to use a promo code to slightly reduce the bill: Rakuten. By entering the code CR30 just before checking out, you’ll pay € 869. It is always that taken!

Buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro for 869 € on Rakuten (with the promo code CR30)

Some people fear the Rakuten site a bit because you can never really know the reliability of resellers. Don’t panic, here, the reseller is Boulanger’s official online store. The good plan is therefore extremely reliable.

The characteristics of the Google Pixel 6 Pro: a real rival for the iPhone 13 Pro

Here are a few things that are important to remember:





6.71-inch 120Hz AMOLED LTPO display in 19.5: 9 aspect ratio

Definition of 1440 x 3120 pixels (QHD +) compatible with HDR

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Glass

Google Tensor processor (SoC) / Titan M2 security coprocessor

12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

Main Camera: 50 Megapixel Quad Bayer Wide Angle Sensor with Octa PD Technology + 48 Megapixel Telephoto Lens + 12 Megapixel Ultra Wide Angle Lens

Optical zoom x4 and High resolution zoom with telephoto x20

Secondary camera: 11.1 megapixels

5003 mAh battery

30W wired and 23W wireless fast charging

Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz +6 GHz, HE160, MIMO

Bluetooth v5.2 with dual antenna

Dual SIM card (nano SIM and eSIM)

A color: Carbon Black

Apple has never hidden that his iPhone 13 was a relatively small evolution of his iPhone 12, at least on the standard model of its range. Optimized photo sensor, better autonomy, better capacity at the same price … a change in continuity, in short.

At Google, the Pixel 6 presents itself as a major evolution of the range. The arrival of the Google Tensor SoC has a lot to do with it: by designing your own in-house processor, as its competitor has been doing for years, the Mountain View firm provides its new smartphone with power and optimization to match its ambitions. The parts devoted to photography, security, but also to services integrated into Android 12 (instant translation, voice search, etc.) benefit significantly from this.

In short, two visions are opposed, which is not surprising since the two companies cultivate different philosophies. Technologically, however, we can underline that Google is a little more daring than Apple on this generation of smartphones.

