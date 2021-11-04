Battlefield 2042: New 4K 60 FPS Gameplay Preview of Portal Mode! | Xbox one

Available in less than three weeks, Battlefield 2042 today unveils a little more in Portal mode. Described as a community mode that will delight fans and new licensees alike, it will allow you to create personalized game modes with maps, modes, weapons and characters from previous games.

Preview – Battlefield 2042 – Our thoughts on Battlefield Portal!

All old maps seen

This new trailer allows us to see more of the maps offered in this game mode. Port of Arica, El Alamein, Battle of the Bulge, Valparaiso, Caspian Border and Canals of Noshahr, all have been updated by DICE in order to promise an experience that can bring together a large part of their community.





Three games have been added to Portal mode: Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. All of the iconic vehicles and weapons seem to be in the game to allow players to create games that are as fun as they are explosive. We had already seen examples in the first trailer for the title released in July, where a tank was competing against thirty repair robots!

Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. Early Access will be available from November 12 through EA Play, included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.