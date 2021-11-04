Benzema even manages to stifle controversy

Zapping Goal! Football club Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Nothing can stop Karim Benzema (33). Author of a double yesterday against Chakhtior Donetsk in the Champions League (2-1), the Real Madrid striker is more and more launched towards the next Golden Ball.

Even Pierre Ménès and Éric Zemmour are conquered by the current level of Benzema by including his performances in the France team. Especially about his involvement with the Blues, which would not have been the case all the time according to the probable next presidential candidate in France.

“They are French, period. I do not question that, Zemmour developed about several Blues. The question is: do they really feel French? We remember the declarations of Benzema at the time when he suggested that he was playing in France for money but that his real country was Algeria, he recalled. Maybe he has evolved. It is very possible, but here is the situation. Maybe not everyone really feels French. The second question is how do you select the players? We know that we choose the guys on the physical over the technique … That, everyone knows but let’s pose the problems without taboos. Football is a political subject, it is the universal sport par excellence. Football is not badminton. “

Éric Zemmour: “Benzema has evolved, perhaps he feels more French”

Second part of my interview with the (almost) presidential candidate.https: //t.co/6ZX6d8Mees pic.twitter.com/fdWxIcvWYP

– Pierre Ménès (@PierreMenes) November 4, 2021