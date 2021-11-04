Benzema record inspires Real / Champions League

Real Madrid pocketed their third Champions League victory against Shakhtar with a brace from Karim Benzema.

Beaten twice by Shakhtar last season, Real Madrid have given the Ukrainians back their coin. The Merengue come, in turn, to offer a double success against the formation of Donetsk. This Wednesday, at home, they were not as flamboyant as on the first leg (5-0), but the essentials were still done (2-1). And for that, they can thank the tireless Karim Benzema.

Benzema and Vinicius, a duo from hell

As he made his return to the pitch after missing the last league meeting due to injury, the Frenchman showed himself inspired by signing a double. It was the 1000e and 1001e Real Madrid’s goals on the European stage. He also became the club’s fourth best director of all time. Enough to leave an even more significant mark in the history of Casa Blanca.





The Frenchman found the flaw after a quarter of an hour of play in each period. And it was each time on assists from Vinicius Junior. On the first, a bad opposing clearance, was beneficial to the Madrid attacking duo. On the second, the former Lyonnais was at the end of the chain of a great collective streak.

Without his two offensive arrows, it is not certain that Real would have obtained a positive result in this meeting. Because there was not a slew of clear chances on Ukrainian goals. Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatolii Trublin only moved forward with a strike from Luka Modric (5e).

The poorly paid Shakhtar

On the other hand, there were more alerts. Thibaut Courtois in particular trembled on a strike from Alex Patrick, who failed on the post (5e), on attempts by Fernando (32e and 45e), on the long shot of Stepanenko (76e) or that of Sudakov (91st). However, it was of no consequence each time. Nothing smiled on Shakhtar, and this somewhat symbolizes the overall journey of this team in C1 this season.

With 9 points taken out of 12 possible, Real Madrid are in a very good position to secure their place in the round of 16 of the competition. The misstep conceded against Sheriff Tiraspol is only a distant memory for the gang in Ancelotti.

