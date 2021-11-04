Benzema sets Spain ablaze and inherits a new nickname!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

While Real Madrid’s counter was stuck at 999 goals in the Champions League, the match against Shakhtar was the perfect opportunity for Karim Benzema to make a little more of his club’s history. Author of a double during the victory of the Merengue (2-1), Benzema signed the 1000th goal of his mark and even added a small bonus. Obviously enough to cause the tributes of the Madrid press.

So much so that Benzema, for a few hours, inherits a new nickname in connection with this historic milestone. “BenzeMil” for Marca, “Benze1000” for AS, the overall idea is the same. KB9 has once again shown its capital importance to the Merengue, while an incredible agreement also emerges with Vinicius, the Brazilian winger who authored two assists for the French striker.

News from the Spanish press on Benzema

