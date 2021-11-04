Bernard Mendy reacts to Walker’s viral video

Bernard Mendy reacted to the completely lunar sequence of an Irish journalist misunderstanding for long minutes the identity of a strange competitor to Kyle Walker at the post of right-back of Manchester City.

The sequence has become as cult as it is embarrassing. Tuesday, on the eve of the match between Manchester City and Bruges (4-1), Kyle Walker was invited to answer a question that completely missed the plate of an Irish journalist. The latter indeed questioned him about the competition that the English international had to live with… Bernard Mendy. Walker – with the help of the club’s press secretary – has repeatedly asked his interlocutor to clarify his point.

Because Bernard Mendy has not played football since 2017 and has never worn the colors of Manchester City. The journalist may have confused with Benjamin Mendy, Walker partner in Manchester. But the latter plays in the left lane and has never been in balance with the former Tottenham player. Above all, the French international is not currently competing with anyone since he is in prison.





Bernard Mendy, currently assistant coach of the PSG women’s team, had fun returning to the heart of the news, against his will. “Kyle Walker seems to have a good knowledge of football,” laughed the former French international (three caps) on Instagram. The story and the message of the one who had passed Roberto Carlos from a large bridge amused former players like Rod Fanni or Pascal Chimbonda.

Bernard Mendy played for three seasons in England, first on loan at Bolton (2002-2003), then at Hull City (2008-2010) when Walker was making his Premier League debut. But the two players had not crossed paths on the pitch as Walker had appeared in the Spurs squad a few weeks after the clash between the two teams in February 2010.