Bernard Montiel crushed by a former TPMP columnist on the indictment of Ary Abittan and it’s violent!

The Ary Abittan affair continues to make the headlines of the tabloid press. On October 31, 2021, the actor was taken into police custody in the premises of the first district of the Paris judicial police. A rape complaint was filed against him. The complainant, who is an “acquaintance” of the actor, accused him of “non-consensual sexual practices” after having had a “protected sexual act” with the latter. According to “Le Point” and “Parisien”, the police would have found “bloody” sheets at the star’s home.

Last Monday, Cyril Hanouna and the other columnists of “Touche pas à mon poste” spoke about this affair. In front of the camera, Bernard Montiel showed his support for Ary Abittan whom he knows well. “I can tell you that obviously I do not believe in this story, I defend it. I know how he is and what relationship he has with women, ”said Kelly Vedovelli’s sidekick, tackling the version of the alleged victim. “He’s still extremely decent, he’s a really decent guy. He’s a really honest guy. Really I don’t believe this story. One-night stand, rape the next day, I can’t believe it ”.





A point of view shared by Capucine Anav who said that Ary Abittan had always been correct with his friends. But their words had the merit of dividing the Web. “Ah because you’re okay with a girl you’re okay with all of them? No but serious ”,“ They not only questioned the victim’s words, but also without ever allowing anyone to speak on her behalf. Unlike all the friends of the alleged accused who spoke about him (…) ”, can we read on social networks.

Enora Malagré who has often worked for women’s rights did not hesitate to tackle the duo. “I don’t have the words,” said the ex-columnist of “TPMP”, relaying a post focused on the sequence in her Instagram story. “Rape culture !!! Victims ! We believe you !!! We believe you !!! We believe you !!! ”

