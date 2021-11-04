Bertier makes a big mistake, Elisabeth furax / Arthur stretcher bearer – Un si grand soleil 10 November 2021 (episode 771) | Such a big sun

Discover the detailed summary of Un si grand soleil season 4 in advance episode 771 of Wednesday, November 10, 2021 on France 2. Arthur is embarking on a new job while waiting to resume medicine. Bertier runs through the problems and Yasmine hides her fears from everyone… only Gerald knows about it.



Yasmine couldn’t sleep… she’s afraid for Driss if he goes back to prison. Anissa sees that her mother is not well… but Yasmine does not want to say more.

A prison guard confides in Driss’s assailant: he has inquired about Driss’s family and they have no circle.

Alain announces good news to Arthur: he is hired at the hospital as a stretcher bearer. Arthur is happy to live the hospital from the inside and on top of that he will have a salary. Elisabeth is not thrilled with this opportunity… she would have preferred something more medical. Elisabeth believes that a stretcher bearer is not rewarding… Alain thinks that starting at the bottom of the ladder brings humility and that is often lacking in doctors. Alain succeeds in convincing Elisabeth.

Laurent Bertier is on edge, he tells his wife that he hopes Elisabeth will not blame him. He spent the whole weekend on the estimated budgets. When he leaves the house, Bertier takes medicine in the car.

Elisabeth receives a call from Enric because a delivery truck is late… the truck is out of order and the driver is just shaken up. The loss of the goods is estimated at least at 10,000 euros… Elisabeth thinks that the insurance will take care of all this.





Yasmine tells Driss that everything went well with the man to whom she gave some of the money. Driss tells her mother that she has insured.

Driss told the doctor he was okay with rehab.

Elisabeth asks Bertier to integrate online sales into the forecasts. She tells him that his concern is that he has to think. Better but we are still far from what she expects.

Elisabeth receives a call, Bertier forgot to renew the company’s insurance contract … suddenly all losses from the accident are his responsibility. Elisabeth is pissed off.

Bertier tells Enric that Elisabeth will never forgive him for this mistake. He thinks his future at L. Cosmetics is ruined.

Hélène tells Yasmine that it’s not reasonable to go see Driss several times a day. Someone will notice.

Gérald confides in Dylan that he is afraid that this story will end badly. He tries to make a good impression with Yasmine. Dylan thinks Gerald should ask Eliott.

A patient dies in the hospital, Yasmine gathers all her things… she puts them in the rest room before the lawyer comes to pick them up. It is David who advises him.

Driss has to be released from the hospital at the end of the week, that worries Yasmine.

