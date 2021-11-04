Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate, Solana climbs and Shiba Inu plunges

Bitcoin failed to gain momentum above $ 64,000 and corrected lower. BTC has fallen below $ 63,000 and is currently consolidating near $ 62,700.

In addition, most of the major altcoins show mixed results. ETH hit a new all-time high above $ 4,650 before entering a downward correction. XRP is above the $ 1.20 support zone. ADA consolidates near the $ 2.05 level.

Bitcoin price

After a failed attempt above $ 64,000, the price of bitcoin began to correct downward. BTC corrected below the $ 63,500 and $ 63,000 levels. On the downside, early support is near the $ 62,500 level. The main support is now near the level of 62,000 USD, below which the price may continue to fall.

Immediate upside resistance is near the $ 63,200 level. The main resistance is near 63,500 USD, above which the price could start a bigger increase.

Ethereum price

Ethereum price has broken above the $ 4,600 level. ETH traded at a new all-time high before there was a downward correction. The price is trading below $ 4,600. On the downside, first support is near the $ 4,550 level. The next key support is near $ 4,500, below which the price could test $ 4,420.

If there is a further upward movement, the price could climb to $ 4,650. The next key resistance is near the $ 4,720 level.





ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP prices

Cardano (ADA) Consolidates above $ 2.00 level. A first barrier is found near the $ 2.12 level. A close above this level could push the price above $ 2.20. In the event of a downward correction, the price could test $ 1.95.

Binance (BNB) extended its rise above the $ 560 level. However, the bulls are struggling to break through the $ 565 level. Any further rise could drive the price towards the 580 and 600 USD levels. On the downside, the $ 550 level is short-term support.

Solana (SOL) is expanding and broke through the resistance level of $ 225. SOL is now approaching the resistance level of $ 250 and has passed USDT becoming the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap ($ 72.7 billion). A close above $ 250 could open the doors to a larger upside in the coming sessions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 10% and it traded below the $ 0.0000620 level, leaving the club of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies. The price even traded below the support level of 0.000060 USD. The next major support is near the $ 0.000058 level, below which it could test the $ 0.000055 level.

Ripple (XRP) managed to break through the resistance level of $ 1.20. It is now consolidating its gains and the next major resistance is near the $ 1.25 level. A break above $ 1.25 could drive the price towards the 1.32 level. Otherwise, the price could drop to $ 1.18.

Other altcoins market today

Many altcoins are up over 8% including IOTX, TEL, HOT, AMP, EGLD, KDA, AVAX, LUNA, COMP, NEAR, and OMG. Of these, IOTX gained over 70% and broke the $ 0.14 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading above the support level of $ 62,000. If BTC crosses the $ 63,500 mark, it could start a further rise in the near term.