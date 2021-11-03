Blues: Varane absent in November

Editorial media365, published on Wednesday 03 November 2021 at 18:35

Touched with Manchester United, Raphaël Varane is forfeited for the November rally of the France team.





The French team are playing their last two qualifying matches this month for the 2022 World Cup. They will face Kazakhstan on November 13 at the Parc des Princes, then travel to Finland three days later. Two meetings that Raphaël Varane will have to miss. The central defender is unavailable due to a hamstring injury, according to the L’Equipe website. An injury contracted Tuesday night during the Champions League match between Manchester United and Atalanta Bergamo (2-2).

Varane unavailable 3 to 4 weeks

Last month Varane had already suffered from a physical problem. A blow to the adductors, which he had contracted during the Nations League final against Spain (2-1). He only returned to the competition last weekend during the clash against Tottenham (3-0), signing in passing a very convincing performance. With his new injury, the former Lensois has 3 to 4 weeks of absence. In addition to the outings with the Blues, he will also miss the derby against Manchester City scheduled for this weekend.