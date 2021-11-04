Boeing cleared to launch constellation of satellites

Boeing obtained Wednesday the authorization of the American authorities for its project of constellation of 147 satellites, intended to provide internet from space.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “Approved an application by The Boeing Company for a license to build, deploy and operate a constellation of satellites”, she announced in a statement. “Boeing plans to provide high speed internet and communications service for residential, commercial, institutional, government and business users”, she added. This service must first be available to customers in the United States, then worldwide, once the deployment is complete, according to the request formulated by Boeing. “Advanced satellite broadband services have an important role to play in connecting hard-to-reach regions”, said Jessica Rosenworcel, president of the FCC.





Other projects

The number of satellites authorized by the FCC is 147, the vast majority of which must operate in low orbit: 132 can be placed at an altitude of about 1,000 km, and 15 much higher, between about 27,000 and 44,000 km. Boeing welcomed in a statement the decision of the American authorities. “As the demand for satellite communications grows, diversity will be required, across orbits and frequencies” different, argued the company in a written statement.

Other satellite constellation projects are already being rolled out by competing companies. American billionaire Elon Musk, head of space company SpaceX, has already put more than 1,500 satellites into orbit to create the Starlink network. Amazon founder American Jeff Bezos has a similar project called Kuiper.