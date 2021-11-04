Borussia Dortmund on the verge of a nervous breakdown

Ajax will be a very bad memory for Borussia Dortmund. Struck at the ArenA in Amsterdam on the first leg (4-0), the Germans again suffered the Lancers’ law this Wednesday at home, at Signal-Iduna Park (1-3). If Mats Hummels was sent off early enough in the match (29th), the Ruhr club still returned to the locker room with the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to a penalty converted by Marco Reus.

Unfortunately, the Borussens would fold at the end of the second act, conceding three goals from Dusan Tadic, Sébastien Haller and Davy Klaassen in the last twenty minutes of the game. “Outnumbered for 60 minutes against Ajax Amsterdam, that’s a lot. The boys mobilized their last strength. But in the end Ajax had too much quality. Then it becomes difficult. Overall I can’t blame my team ”, launched Marco Rose at the end of the game at a press conference.





But the result is there, the Dutch are qualified and the BVB will have to whip him to stamp his ticket. Sporting CP, winner of their two matches against Besiktas in large widths, returned to their height. The confrontation between the two teams in three weeks in Lisbon promises to be a small final for second place, even if there will still be a day to negotiate afterwards. “We are stable. It doesn’t matter for our self-confidence. But of course, the direct duel in three weeks is important for the classification of the group so that things are in our hands at the end ”, Rose said.

All without his offensive asset No. 1 Erling Haaland (probably injured until the end of the calendar year), Marius Wolf (affected Wednesday night) and therefore Hummels suspended. If, in the Bundesliga, BVB, 2nd to one point behind Bayern Munich, manages to keep up, the situation is very different in the Champions League. “The Europa League threatens”, summarizes it Ruhr Nachrichten, local daily, as a serious warning …