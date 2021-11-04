Bosz ready to take a huge risk with Aouar and Shaqiri

Zapping Goal! Football club Olympique Lyonnais: The question of the week?

OL’s priority against Sparta Prague is known tonight: to win a fourth victory in the Europa League and get his ticket for the play-offs against the teams transferred from the Champions League or even directly for the knockout stages (if Bröndby does not not tilt).

In terms of individual stakes, Islam Slimani could regain his position of center-forward while the unknown will be complete around Xherdan Shaqiri. In failure since his signing, the star of the Swiss selection could occupy the post of playmaker tonight by placing him under the center forward … in a role that Houssem Aouar happily occupies at the moment.

According to L’Équipe, Peter Bosz could revive Shaqiri, while completely opening the position of striker right to competition … which could benefit Rayan Cherki. The young Lyonnais has made some good starts recently and could take full advantage of this tactical readjustment to score new points in the eyes of the OL coach.