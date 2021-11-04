Bosz’s successor already ready for Olympique Lyonnais?

Successor of Rudi Garcia at OL, Peter Bosz signed for two years, ie until 2023. A member of his staff says he is already ready to succeed him at Olympique Lyonnais.

OL: Caçapa says he is “ready” to be a head coach

Arrived on the OL sidelines at the end of May 2021, Peter Bosz’s mission is to bring the Rhone club back to the Ligue 1 podium, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League. After 12 days of Ligue 1, his team has sawtooth results and is in 6th place with 11 points behind PSG. On the other hand, Olympique Lyonnais is more efficient in the Europa League. Les Gones are on a series of 3 wins and are first in Group A with 9 points, before facing Sparta Prague on Thursday at Groupama Stadium. Assistant to Peter Bosz, Claudio Caçapa is also accountable for the bad and good results of OL.





However, he would not be the first responsible in the event of failure. It is the Dutch technician who would pay the price if he does not achieve the goals that Juninho and Jean-Michel Aulas stared at him. Armed with this reality, the Brazilian stands ready to take over from Peter Bosz, should the opportunity arise. “It takes time for a young coach to make the right choices and validate what we have learned. But I think I’m ready for this “, he announced in an interview on the Olympique Lyonnais website.

A long career as an assistant coach

Claudio Caçapa was assistant to Bruno Genesio (2016-2019), Sylvinho then Rudi Garcia between 2019 and 2021. In addition to his assistant experience, he has “Passed all his diplomas. With the years that I have spent as an assistant here, I have progressed. It gave me a lot of confidence ”, he reassured. It should be remembered that the 45-year-old technician is a former glory of OL. He defended the colors of the Lyon club between 2000 and 2007 with the generation of his compatriots Cris and Juninho.