Bouygues finally draws its offer

Among the three candidates still in the running, Bouygues is advancing its pawns by submitting a binding offer for the acquisition of Equans, the group announced. This sale comes as part of a vast reorganization of Engie (23.64% owned by the French State) which wishes to refocus on its infrastructure activities and renewable energies, by separating from its services entity. multi-techniques (air conditioning, heating and ventilation, general services …).

To finance this operation, the construction and telecoms group specifies that it will not have recourse to a capital increase. Outraged Bouygues, two other companies are still interested in buying the Engie entity which brings together 74,000 employees: the American fund Bain Capital and the French group Eiffage. Among the employees, 27,000 are employed in France and spread over more than 400 branches. What makes this file particularly sensitive. Indeed, the fear of duplicates, caused by a merger with another industrialist, and of the social damage that this would generate is very present.

Five to six billion euros hoped for by Engie

At the beginning of September, there were no less than six potential buyers. Among the manufacturers were Bouygues, Eiffage and Spie, supported by the American investment fund Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Bpifrance. Eiffage had already formalized its interest in the Equans case in July.

The stake is enormous for Eiffage since itn by acquiring the specialist in multi-technical services, the company would double in size: its workforce would increase from 72,000 employees to 146,000 and its turnover would cross the 28 billion euros mark, against just over 16 billion in 2020 . Spie withdrew from this auction process in October, launched in early September by Engie, under the watchful eye of the government as the presidential election approaches.





On the fund side, three teams also stood out: the Franco-British tandem CVC PAI-Partners and two Americans doing it alone: ​​Bain Capital and Carlyle. From now on, only Bain Capital is still in the running. It has also partnered with the investment holding company Fimalac to weigh more in the balance against the two manufacturers.

Engie, who hopes to get five to six billion euros from this operation, must discuss the offers presented this week. The submission of applications was scheduled for November 2, the signing of the transfer contract is expected before the end of the year.

(With AFP)