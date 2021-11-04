Brent oil: Oil prices accelerate their decline after the sharp rise in US inventories

(BFM Bourse) – Under pressure in the morning after the American Petroleum Institute published Tuesday of a sharp increase in crude inventories in the United States, oil fell to a low for nearly a month after the confirmation by to have had confirmation from the AIE. At the same time, Joe Biden is putting pressure on OPEC +, whose member countries are meeting this Thursday.

While they seemed to consolidate for weeks on their multi-year highs against the backdrop of a persistent imbalance in the oil market, the prices of the main crude references fell sharply on Wednesday. Around 4:30 p.m., a barrel of Brent dropped 3% to 82.2 dollars and that of WTI fell 3.3% to 81.1 dollars, the two falling respectively to a low since October 8 and 13.

The ebb of the day comes as the International Energy Agency (IEA), estimates deemed more reliable than the American Petroleum Institute (API), the federation that brings together professionals in the oil sector in the United States, has reports a sharper-than-expected rise in commercial crude reserves over the past week. Already down 2% at midday the day after the publication of API figures, prices are accentuating their decline this afternoon.

According to the IEA, crude inventories rose 3.3 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, as analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 2.25 million barrels. barrels over the period. Gasoline reserves for their part fell by 1.4 million barrels, more than expected by the market (1.25 million). “This surprise rise in inventories is attributable to a” limited “utilization rate of refining capacity, according to Matt Smith, head of petroleum analysis for the data provider specializing in raw materials Kpler.





As for the decline in gasoline reserves, it is due to the high level of fuel demand for this time of year, when trips are usually less numerous than during the summer, explains the analyst. The increase in crude oil inventories therefore does not reflect a drop in demand, which has, on the contrary, increased.

Total consumption of petroleum products in the United States thus increased to almost 20 million barrels per day (19.99), a movement marked by an acceleration in demand for kerosene, heating oil and, in a lesser extent of gasoline. At the same time, production increased, reaching 11.5 million barrels per day, or 200,000 more barrels per day. This imbalance has forced the United States to draw on its strategic reserves, which have fallen by 1.7 million barrels to 612.5 million barrels.

This is why the Biden administration “is currently exhausting all possible pleas with OPEC + members before drawing (more) on their strategic oil reserve,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda. “If you take a look at gasoline prices, at crude prices, it is the consequence of the refusal of Russia or the OPEC countries to extract more oil,” Joe Biden said on Tuesday in COP26 margin on climate in Glasgow.

The producer countries and their allies (Opep +) are meeting this Thursday in Vienna, where they must decide on the evolution of their supply policy. The market is mainly counting on a new status quo compared to the agreement in force providing for a measured increase of 400,000 barrels per day, each month, until mid-2022. “While a lot of pressure is being put on OPEC + to increase production more aggressively, members continue to resist and rather seem to prefer sticking to their plan,” analysts at ING.

(with AFP)

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse