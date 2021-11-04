Brigitte Bardot fined 20,000 euros for having described the Reunionese as “natives who have kept their wild genes”

Racial abuse under the guise of animal rights. Brigitte Bardot, who in 2019 qualified the Reunionese to“natives who have kept their wild genes”, was sentenced, Thursday, November 4, by the judicial court of Saint-Denis to 20,000 euros for racial insults.

The creator of a foundation bearing her name and working for the protection of animals had sent in March 2019 an open letter to Amaury de Saint-Quentin, then prefect of Reunion. Saying to himself “invaded by letters (…) denouncing the barbarism that the Réunionese exert on animals”, Brigitte Bardot had asserted that “the natives have kept their genes from savages”.

She also compared Reunion to “devil’s island” with “a degenerate population still impregnated (…) of the barbarian traditions which are their roots”. These invectives had caused great indignation in the island. Annick Girardin, at the time Minister of Overseas Territories, had sent an open letter to the former actress. “Racism is not an opinion, it is a crime” recalled the minister.





Brigitte Bardot had apologized to the Reunionese by justifying her anger by what she considers to be the “tragic fate” animals in the island. Madame Bardot’s words are “insulting, hurtful” had estimated the prosecutor Bérengère Prudhomme The defense of animals, “this is the life of Brigitte Bardot”. Animal distress “it is a reality in Reunion”, his lawyer, Maître Catherine Moissonier, said at the hearing.