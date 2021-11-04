Brigitte Bardot fined 20,000 euros for her racist remarks

Found guilty of racial insults, the former movie star was sentenced this Thursday to a fine of 20,000 euros. In an open letter addressed to the prefect in March 2019, she launched a salvo of insulting remarks on the population of Reunion and their alleged “genes of savages.”

Sebastien gignoux

•

updated on November 4, 2021 at 3:41 p.m.



A bloody blow that costs a lot. This may be what Brigitte Bardot will say to herself when she learns that the criminal court ordered her this Thursday to pay a fine of 20,000 euros for the comments she said she made. “under the influence of anger and emotion” in an open letter addressed to the Prefect of Réunion on March 19, 2019.

“In the current context, it is interesting to see that words of hatred and exclusion are punished.” Me Fabrice Saubert, lawyer for the Human Rights League

Contacted by Réunion La 1ère, the lawyer of the Human Rights League, Me Fabrice Saubert, greeted “a real penalty, with a significant tort fine.” “It’s a message from the court to say: “Madame, that’s enough, shut up, we must respect people”“ considers the council, satisfied to see that the judges recognized “the racist overtones that she cannot keep to herself.”

And Me Saubert to assess the scope of the decision: “In the current context, it is interesting to see that words of hatred and exclusion are punished.”

Remarks “inadmissible”

As a reminder, the letter in question, under the pretext of being alarmed at the treatment of animals in Reunion, multiplied the slippages with regard to the inhabitants of the island. With terms like “natives who have kept their wild genes”, a “degenerate population still imbued with the barbarian traditions which are their stock” or even “reminiscences of cannibalism from centuries past.”





Judged remarks “inadmissible” by the public prosecutor at the hearing on October 7, the assistant prosecutor Bérengère Prud’homme denouncing “offensive, serious and repeated terms aimed at citizens as a whole, typical of racist insults”, all the more serious because “coming from a person who uses his notoriety to defend a cause and who knows that his words will have a special resonance.”

25,000 euros fine required

The penalty of 25,000 euros fine, as well as the posting of the decision at the expense of the defendant, had been required. Also prosecuted for having sent the incriminated letter to various newsrooms on the island, the communications manager of the Bardot foundation saw a fine of 5,000 euros claimed against him. The court sentenced him to a fine of 4,000 euros as an accomplice in the offense. Suffice to say that the judges were sensitive to the arguments of the prosecution, but also that of the civil parties.

Me Philippe Pressecq, representing in particular the Licra and SOS Racisme, had pointed out the status of “repeat offender” by Brigitte Bardot, condemned on multiple occasions for similar remarks towards other communities. “It is a letter thought out word by word, designed to be disseminated to the greatest number and which includes an avalanche of unjustified, hurtful and outrageous insults” denounced the lawyer by claiming 30,000 euros in damages by association. “We would like these associations to no longer exist, but they still exist because of people like Ms. Bardot. So, we condemn her to help us financially, that we hit her in the wallet”, he had pleaded.